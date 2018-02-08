Give Your Nissan Titan a Lift with This New Factory Kit

Whether they legitimately need the extra ground clearance or simply like the look, truck owners love to lift their trucks. But if you have a relatively new truck and want to preserve the warranty, aftermarket lift kits can be a risky option. A factory lift kit, on the other hand, keeps your warranty intact while also preserving on-road drivability. Not every automaker offers them, but today, Nissan announced plans to sell one for the Titan.

Developed by Icon Vehicle Dynamics (not to be confused with Icon, the high-end car restoration company), the kit only uses bolt-on parts to give the Titan a 3-inch lift. When it goes on sale this spring, Nissan dealers will be able to install the kit on current Titan and Titan XD trucks in about four hours. And since it’s OEM-approved, installing it on your truck won’t void the warranty.

“We worked with ICON, a proven name in suspension lift-kit engineering, to develop the first kits to be offered through our Nissan dealer network,” Billy Hayes, Nissan’s head of trucks, said in a release. “They came back to us with a kit that is easy to install, maintains TITAN and TITAN XD’s impressive factory payload and towing capabilities, and allows the trucks to be returned to stock for resale or end-of-lease return.”

The kit includes adjustable coil-over shocks, custom rod end bearings, and heavy-duty ball joints, and since these parts can all be bolted on, dealers won’t have to do any cutting or drilling to install them. Adding the factory lift kit may also improve how the Titan drives. “With the suspension lift kit’s increased wheel travel and damping ability, ride quality should be enhanced both off-road and on,” said Hayes.

Pricing isn’t available at the moment, but expect that to be released soon, since the Titan factory lift kit will go on sale this spring.