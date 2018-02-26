All-New Nissan Terra SUV Teased

Nissan revealed the latest addition to its international lineup: the Terra. Details are scarce at the moment, but we do know the Terra is a body-on-frame SUV that will go on sale in China this spring. There’s a chance Nissan will eventually offer it in places the Navara midsize pickup truck is sold, but for now, it’s only meant for Asian markets.

Also, despite its name and body-on-frame construction, the Terra probably doesn’t preview the next-generation Nissan Xterra. Last year, an inside source told us there’s a good chance Nissan will bring back the Xterra and that it will be based on the next-generation Frontier pickup truck. But that source also said the new Frontier will be its own distinct model, not an updated Navara.

Supposedly, Nissan believes the Navara is too basic and utilitarian to succeed in the States. To satisfy the lifestyle-focused buyers in the U.S., the new Frontier is said to be softer and more refined than its international-market sibling. And since the Terra is most likely based on the Navara, there’s little reason to believe it has anything in common with a Frontier-based SUV.

The good news for U.S. buyers, however, is that we might not have to wait long to see the new Xterra. Our source said Nissan hopes to beat the Ford Bronco to market, meaning there’s a good chance the new Xterra will go on sale before 2020.