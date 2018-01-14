Nissan Teases Mysterious Crossover for Detroit on YouTube

In a new video, Nissan teases a mysterious crossover that will debut at the Detroit auto show.

The video starts off asking us to “envision a journey in which distance draws everyone together” and “there is no fear in the unknown.”

As cryptic as it sounds, we think it signifies Nissan will debut a concept that looks farther into the future. It likely previews what we could expect on a crossover with some type of autonomous technology.

Nissan has started rolling out ProPilot Assist on vehicles including the Rogue and Leaf as a step toward autonomous driving. Within the next four years, Nissan anticipates the system will help drivers steer, accelerate, and brake in city and highway driving.

It’s likely autonomous, but that doesn’t mean Nissan wanted to design a boring pod-like vehicle. From what we can tell of background images dropped throughout the video, the design looks promising, including the bold wheels and rear window spoiler.

Perhaps even more telling, the interior features a simple and sleek design with a racing-inspired steering wheel. It also has an avant-garde digital display spanning the width of the entire dashboard.

At the end of the video, Nissan tells us to watch the story unfold on January 18, so we’ll be tuning in to learn more about this new crossover.