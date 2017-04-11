Nissan Rogue Dogue is a Tricked Out SUV for Man’s Best Friend

Just a month after Nissan Europe unveiled an X-Trail (the European cousin of the Rogue) that was essentially a haven for dogs, Nissan North America has followed suit with a similar one-off project called the Rogue Dogue. Built in collaboration with Dennis McCarthy, the car coordinator of the “The Fast and the Furious ” film franchise and owner of Vehicle Effects in Sun Valley, Calif., the Rogue Dogue has been customized with many dog-friendly features.

Cool features that will pamper your furry friends include a removable custom dog bed, no-spill water and food dispensers, a slide-away ramp, a shower with a 10-gallon pressurized water tank, an integrated dog drying system, heated air vents for the cargo area, a modified second-row passage with a removable pet partition, a side-mounted poop bag dispenser, a second-row dog hammock, a utility drawer under the raised rear cargo floor, a doggy first aid kit, rear-facing cameras so you can capture your dog’s road trip experiences, harness clips in the rear compartment, and a key fob with the Rogue Dogue logo.

To create this one-off crossover, Nissan surveyed dog owners and found that the most appealing dog-friendly features wanted in cars included a clip-in harness hook, a no-spill water dispenser, and the slide-away dog ramp. McCarthy added that everything built into the Rogue Dogue can be added into a production Rogue but warns that cargo carrying capacity will be compromised if it’s equipped with the ramp and storage compartments for the food and water dispensers. The Rogue Dogue is based on the range-topping Rogue SL and features the available Platinum Reserve package that adds two-tone black/brown quilted leather upholstery.