Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept Leaked on Twitter

Nissan will preview a Nismo version of its all-electric Leaf at the Tokyo Motor Show next month, reports Auto Express.

The automaker teased the special Nismo concept at the European unveiling of the next-generation Leaf. Although this isn’t the first hotted-up Leaf we’ve seen, the model hints Nissan will continue to increase the EV’s performance and athletic appeal. At this time, Nissan isn’t divulging the specs, but it’s possible we’ll learn more at the Tokyo show.

And now a better picture of the new Nissan Leaf Nismo concept… pic.twitter.com/EIX2jaYEap — Steve Fowler (@SteveFowler) October 2, 2017

Judging from the teaser, the Nissan Leaf Nismo succeeds at presenting a much more aggressive look than the standard model. Not only does it feature red accents and a black-and-white paint job, but it also appears to have a lower ride height and special side skirts.

Earlier this year, Nissan announced plans to expand its Nismo division. With the introduction of new Nismos, Nissan wants to increase sales of performance-oriented vehicles from the current output of 15,000 units a year.

Nissan unveiled the spiffed-up 2018 Leaf for the U.S. last month. For the new generation, horsepower has increased from 107 to 147, while torque has jumped from 187 to 236 lb-ft.

The Leaf can travel 150 miles on a single charge in S and SV trims, but an upgraded battery pack for the SL trim will likely extend that reach to about 225 miles.