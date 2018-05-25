Nissan Leaf Goes Topless For a One-Off Two-Door Concept

We’re suddenly having flashbacks to the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. Today, the Japanese automaker showed off an open air version of the Leaf in Tokyo.

The model is based off the second-generation Leaf that arrived in U.S. dealerships earlier this year. Unlike the drop-top Murano, Nissan says there are currently no plans to produce the open-air Leaf. And that’s a good thing, as we can’t imagine the absence of a roof having a positive effect on aerodynamics. This Leaf has also lost two of its doors, rendering it even less useful.

But introducing a topless Leaf is a good way to draw attention to a recent milestone the car has achieved. Nissan has sold 100,000 copies of the Leaf in Japan since it was first introduced in 2010. The open-air Leaf was unveiled at a small forum in Tokyo attended by government officials and company executives to discuss the creation of a “zero-emission society.”

We don’t know about the open-air version, but the regular second-generation Nissan Leaf feels quicker and more responsive than the original. We also like the car’s ProPilot system, which helps drivers navigate stop-and-go traffic on the highway. Drivers can travel 150 miles on a charge right now, but soon Nissan will offer a longer-range option that could have 225 miles of range.