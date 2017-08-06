New Nissan Leaf Shows Off Aerodynamic Design

We’re a month away from seeing the next-generation Nissan Leaf in the flesh, and the automaker has released a new teaser image previewing the car’s aerodynamic design.

From what we can tell, the Leaf loses its bulbous rear end and adopts an egg-shaped appearance reminiscent of the Chevrolet Bolt. Nissan says its engineers redesigned the shape of the vehicle to reduce drag, increasing efficiency and allowing drivers to travel further on a single charge. Also, the new Leaf is lower to the ground than its predecessor, allowing for better stability at high speeds. Other new design features help improve stability when the car encounters strong crosswinds.

The next-gen Nissan Leaf will make its world debut on September 6 and go on sale before the end of the year. Leading up to the reveal, Nissan has teased the car’s unusual headlights and faux grille. We also know the new Leaf will feature semi-autonomous driving technology. A feature called ProPilot will help control acceleration, braking, and steering to keep the Leaf positioned in its lane on the highway. Over time, this feature will expand to include multi-lane highway driving and city intersections.

The Leaf will also receive a self-parking feature called ProPilot Park, although it’s not coming to 2018 models in the U.S. Nissan says it is looking to add the feature for upcoming model years here on our shores.