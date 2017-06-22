New Nissan Leaf to Come With ProPilot Semi-Autonomous Tech

Rumor has it that the next-generation Nissan Leaf will boast a greater driving range than the current model, but that’s not the only change in store for this EV. Today, Nissan is previewing semi-autonomous driving technology that will arrive on the new Leaf.

ProPilot Assist helps control acceleration, braking, and steering to keep the car positioned in its lane. Drivers can activate the feature by pressing a button on the right side of the steering wheel. Right now, the feature is designed to assist drivers in single-lane driving on the highway, and next year, Nissan is expected to add multi-lane autonomous capability. New autonomous features will trickle out throughout the coming years, and eventually, the system will be able to navigate city intersections.

The next-gen Nissan Leaf will debut in September and go on sale before the end of the year, Nissan has confirmed. Judging from a teaser image of the Leaf’s new headlight, the EV is expected to receive a radically different design. Battery range should come in well above the current model’s 107-mile EPA rating, and it may take after the Renault Zoe EV, which has a new 43-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery helping to achieve 186 miles of range.