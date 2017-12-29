Nissan Leaf Grand Touring Concept to Debut at Tokyo Auto Salon

Nissan will debut the Leaf Grand Touring Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon from January 12-14, the automaker announced this week. The concept is one of 15 Nissan models that will be on display at the event.

The automaker didn’t provide any details on the GT concept, but judging from this picture, it receives a slick two-tone color scheme. The rocker panels and blacked-out wheels and door handles also give the Leaf a semblance of sportiness.

But the true sporty variant will likely remain the Leaf Nismo Concept, which debuted in Tokyo a few months ago. Although pretty mild compared to other Nismo cars in the Nissan stable, it features some athletic cues such as Continental summer tires, a lowered, sport-tuned suspension, and sharper tuning that gives it quicker reflexes. Like the Grand Touring Concept, it gets a two-tone color scheme.

Be sure not to confuse the Tokyo Motor Show with Tokyo Auto Salon, a massive aftermarket car show in Japan. Given the purpose of this show, the Leaf GT concept should preview potential custom parts rather than an entirely new model with mechanical updates. Some of the other Nissan models on display include the Fairlady Z Heritage Edition, NV350 Caravan Grand Touring Concept, X-Trail Grand Touring Concept, and Serena e-POWER AUTECH Concept.