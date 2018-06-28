Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is Bellissimo

Nissan teamed up with Italdesign for the first time to reimagine its famous GT-R sports car. The pretty prototype commemorates the 50th anniversaries of the Nissan GT-R and the Italian design house. It will make its debut next month in Europe, we are told.

The Nissan GT-R50 concept is based on a 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo. Under the hood, a 3.8-liter V-6 engine delivers 710 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a dual-clutch six-speed transmission.

“How often do you get to ask, ‘What if we created a GT-R without limits,’ and then actually get to build it?” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan senior VP for global design, in a statement.

“This is a rare window in time when two big moments intersect: 50 years of Italdesign shaping the automotive world and 50 years of Nissan generating excitement through our iconic GT-R. So to celebrate this convergence, Nissan and Italdesign created this custom GT-R to mark 50 years of engineering leadership.”

According to the maker, additional tweeks to the to the power plant include “optimized twin high-flow, large-diameter GT3 competition-spec turbochargers and larger intercoolers; heavy-duty crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings; high-flow piston oil jets; revised camshaft profiles; higher-flow fuel injectors; and optimized ignition, intake and exhaust systems.”

Up front, the revised GT-R gets an “Energetic Sigma Gold” grille surround flanked by sleek LED headlights, gold mirror covers, and there’s a modest power bulge on the hood.

Overall there are just enough gold touches throughout its mostly glossy Liquid Kinetic Gray painted sheet metal. The roofline has been lowered by 2.13-inches and sports a lower middle section.

Around back the car’s twin round taillights have been replaced with thin light rings and hollow centers that seem to float below the big, adjustable rear wing.

The special prototype also features a revised suspension with an adjustable damping system with a Brembo six-piston set up in front and four-piston rear brakes. All this goodness, rolls on Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires on custom 21-inch wheels in black.

Inside, there’s a bespoke carbon-fiber steering wheel with a flat bottom in black Alcantara trim and matching black Italian leather seats.

There are two different carbon-fiber finishes with gold accents across the center console, instrument panel, and door linings, along with more—you guessed it, Alcantara trim.