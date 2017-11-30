Nissan Goes Full Force with ‘Last Jedi’-Inspired Rides

Nissan’s stand at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show included a full-size TIE fighter model along with a Star Wars-themed Nissan Rogue.

For 2017, the automaker stepped it up, rolling out seven “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”-inspired show vehicles.

“We’re back this year collaborating with Lucasfilm and the artists at Industrial Light & Magic to create these amazing concept vehicles across some of our best-selling models,” said Jeremy Tucker, Nissan marketing VP, said in a statement.

“These show vehicles were created for our fans, and will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show and shared across the country in regional auto shows over the next several months.”

Fans of the saga or those susceptible to Jedi mind tricks will love the attention to detail that has been added to these cars and trucks by the crafty geeks at Industrial Light & Magic.

The show cars are not for sale, but are based on characters and vehicles found in the latest installment of the Sci-Fi franchise. Some of them look fast enough to make the Kessel run in less than twelve parsecs, too.

There’s a TIE fighter Nissan Maxima and Altima, a Rogue-based X-Wing with a BB-8 droid, a Kylo Ren Maxima and a Captain Phasma Maxima, Rogue Sport A-Wing, and a battle blasted 2018 Titan AT-M6 that’s a must for urban commuters.

If you live in Southern California, chances are you’ve already seen similar customized Empire and Rebellion mods out on the freeway.

You can see these official ones as well as Nissan’s latest rides like its Kicks crossover at the L.A. show through December 10.

There’s also Stormtrooper greeters and R2-D2 on hand for both public weekends of the show. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens on December 15.

It looks like Nissan’s marketing force will be with us. Always.