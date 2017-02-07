Nissan Builds a Snow Monster for Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is known for its love of trucks and truck accessories. The show, which starts this weekend, has been the go-to place for manufacturers to debut their latest and greatest. This year, Nissan will debut not only a few new iterations of its own Titan XD, but also include a heavily modified Titan Pro-4X outfitted with Genuine Nissan Accessories.

Painted in Super Black, the 2017 Nissan Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab powered by a 390 horsepower 5.6-liter V-8 engine and coupled to a 7-speed automatic transmission has been outfitted with; a front grille insert, new 20-inch wheels, accessory step rails, LED fog lights, a new bed box, tailgate guard, and a new rear bumper step. Also added to the project was a prototype Nissan Motorsports lift kit, a prototype NISMO Titan cat-back exhaust system, Hankook Dynapro ATM tires, and a tonneau cover that goes over the bed. However, these are just a few of the available components, and upcoming components, that customers can purchase through Nissan.

According to Fred Diaz, Nissan Truck VP and general manager, “We want to demonstrate to Titan owners how they can transform their trucks using parts and accessories that can be readily available through their local Nissan dealers. And what better showcase for the modified Titan than in Chicago at the country’s largest auto show?”

These upgrades should go well with the already capable Nissan Titan Pro-4X and XD as our own Steve Cole Smith said when we first drove the Titan, “Based on this experience of the Titan, there’s a new leader at the top of the truck food chain.”

We will have to see if these upgrades and custom parts will improve our already favorable view on the truck. We’re betting we will be thoroughly impressed.