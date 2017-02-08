Nissan Adds Special Midnight Edition Package to Six Models

Nissan is expanding the availability of its Midnight Edition equipment package from the Maxima SR to the Altima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Sentra.

The package was launched last year and includes black wheels, spoiler, mirror caps, and fancy floor mats with additional equipment for each model.

“The idea of expanding the availability of the Midnight Edition package was driven by customers who loved the blackout treatment on Maxima SR and asked for it to be available on other popular Nissan vehicles,” Nissan Sales and Marketing and Operations senior VP Christian Meunier said in a statement.

“The six models offering Midnight Edition packages account for more than 75 percent of our U.S. sales, so we think they will find a receptive audience.”

Nissan says the original package was created for the 2016 Maxima SR and now accounts for 85 percent of Maxima SR sales. Aside from the exclusive black paint, other colors options now include white, gray, and red for all six models.

“We’re creating a clear visual identity package across key models in the Nissan lineup,” said Meunier.

Here are the official Midnight Edition details broken down by vehicle from Nissan:

Sentra SR: Available for Sentra SR and SR Turbo models at $490, the upgrade includes black 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, and fancier floormats.

Altima SR: Offered on Altima SR and the 2.5 SR models, the package runs $990 and consists of black 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, low-profile 235/45R-18 all-season tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine start, and special floormats.

Maxima SR: The 2017 version of the Maxima SR’s kit adds $1,195 to the sticker and provides black 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and floormats. A choice of Pearl White, Coulis Red, Gun Metallic, and Super Black is available.

Rogue: Nissan’s bestseller gets black 17-inch wheels, black mirror caps, and Midnight Edition floormats. Plus, the Rogue also receives black roof rails, black cross bars, black splash guards, rear bumper protector, and illuminated kick plates for $990.

Murano: The package is available on the Murano Platinum and includes—yep, you guessed it—exclusive black 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, black splash guards, and available sportier floormats. Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic, and Magnetic Black are the color options available. It retails for $1,195.

Pathfinder: Lastly, the Pathfinder receives black 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black splash guards, illuminated kick plates, chrome rear bumper protector, and fancy floormats for $1,195.

Whew. That’s a lot of black. If you want to save some bucks, just buy some flat black paint at your local hardware store and do it yourself. We can’t promise it will look as good, however.