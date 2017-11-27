Nismo Heritage to Sell R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Replacement Parts

Worried that the parts supply for your R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R is drying up? Well, you can rest easy now that Nissan has announced the Nismo Heritage program. The program is a joint effort between Nissan, its Nismo racing division, tuning company Autech Japan, and suppliers to provide parts for aging Nissan performance models, starting with the R32.

Nismo has been working with GT-R owners to learn what parts are hardest to find and most critical to operation and passing inspection in Japan. Beginning on December 1, Nismo Heritage will sell 80 new parts for the 1989-1995 Skyline GT-R, including wiring harnesses, hoses, and exterior parts like bumpers and emblems.

If a part can’t be reproduced, Nismo will explore remanufactured alternatives. After launch, Nismo Heritage will consider adding more parts to the R32 catalog, and also decide whether there is enough demand to expand the range to R33 and R34 GT-R models. Please get some Z car parts cooking while you’re at it, Nismo.

While this doesn’t change the fact that the Skyline wasn’t sold in the U.S., models from the ‘80s and early ‘90s are now legal for importation. So if you were on the fence about paying thousands to import a 25-year-old GT-R before on account of parts availability, your path to the Japanese supercar of your dreams is now clear.