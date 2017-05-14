NIO EP9 Breaks Nurburgring Lap Record by 6.11 Seconds

Well, that certainly didn’t take long. Just two months after the Lamborghini Huracan Performante shattered the production Nurburgring lap record, Chinese start-up NIO claims its electric EP9 hypercar just whipped the Italian pretty boy on the legendary circuit by a stunning 6.11 seconds.

According to NIO, the EP9 posted a blistering time of 6:45.9, besting the Huracan Performante’s 6:52.01 lap. If NIO’s lap holds up to scrutiny, the EP9 stomped a whole slew of incredible cars, including the Porsche 918, Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV, and even the barely road-legal Radical SR8LM, which clocked in a 6:48 lap. This record follows a previous attempt late last year, when the EP9 set a new record for EVs, scuttling around a damp and cold ‘Ring in 7:05.12.

On paper, NIO’s lap is impressive. However, at the moment, there are too many unknown variables to fully hand the ‘Ring crown over. NIO doesn’t go into extensive detail regarding the new record, so we’re unsure of crucial facts including the type of tire used, level of interior equipment, and driver. The EP9 also might not be considered a mainstream production car – just six cars were made, with an additional run of ten on its way.

Regardless, this is still a remarkable feat. The secret to the $1.48-million EP9’s immense performance are four individual electric motors returning a massive 1,342 hp. At full bore, the EP9 hits 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds and tops out at 195 mph.