Nine Unique Cars From the 2017 Quail Motorsports Gathering

One of Monterey Car Week’s premier events, The Quail’s selection of cars is second only to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Here are our picks from the 2017 edition of the exclusive show.

Bud Bourassa’s Devin C

If you’ve read our August 2017 issue or saw our Faded Dreams story here on the site, then you know about the Devin C, an American open-top, Chevy Corvair-engined sports car built by noted race car and fiberglass body builder Bill Devin. Only 25 Devin C’s were known to have been built, and Bourassa’s gold car is one of Devin’s own prototypes. The Quail had a Devin class this year, and there was no doubt Bourassa and his car would be there as he’s become an authority on Devins. And he had an August Automobile on hand in the passenger seat turned to the story – bonus points in our mind for the judges.

Ken Okuyama’s Kode 0

Ken Okuyama gained fame as the designer of the Ferrari Enzo while working at Pininfarina, but in recent years the man who has penned everything from trains to tractors to sunglasses has been running his Ken Okuyama Creations shop out of his native Japan. The Kode 0 (pronounced Kode Zero) is Okuyama’s latest masterwork. This is the second year in a row he’s brought a car to The Quail, the first being the Ferrari 599 based Code 57. The Kode 0 is based on the mighty, V-12-powered Lamborghini Aventador, but with a distinctive dust-buster, Countach wedge style that harkens back to ’70s era supercars, with green accents inside and out. The trapezoidal rear end is highlighted by a light pipe running the width of the car, and a massive, six-strake rear diffuser. The interior is mildly modified, with more Disco era-themed nods. Okyuama is building five of them at $1.5 million a pop, plus the Aventador, of course.

White Porsche 959 and R33 Skyline

What’s the opposite of murdered out? White out? We can roll with that, and these legendary German and Japanese supercars fit that description to a T. The 959 of course is regarded as Porsche’s first supercar, and it was easy to understand why, thanks to its rear-mounted, 450-horsepower, 2.8-liter flat six twin-turbo engine, all-wheel drive, and advanced for its time electronic engine and suspension management systems. The 959 remains one of the greatest cars Porsche has ever produced. Owned by Bill Ceno, this 1998 model year 959 is a Komfort spec car, which means it has the creature Komforts that the edgier Sport cars tuned for the track didn’t come with. The 959 was created to compete in the legendary Group B rally racing class, but it primarily made its name as a street machine. Another car that made its name on both street and track was the Nissan Skyline. By the time the R33 model debuted in 1995, the Syline had already begun its transformation into Godzilla status. Powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo inline six mated to a five-speed manual with all-wheel drive, this R33 owned by Jacko Luong is from the first year of production, and it’s a V-spec version, with a sportier suspension and a limited-slip diff.

1954 Jaguar CK120 SE OTS

You’re only a virgin once (or so the cliché goes), and this 1954 Jaguar CK120 SE OTS offers the double whammy of being a remarkably rare model in original, “as found” condition—dents, peeling paint, and all. Of the 12,078 XK120s built between 1949 and 1954, only 12 left-hand drive models were outfitted with this 200 horsepower, competition-ready package which included C-Type high lift camshafts, a crankshaft damper, a lightened flywheel, and a straight through exhaust along with various suspension and brake upgrades. This XK120 SE was ordered for racing by Louis Wedge in Springfield, Illinois in early 1954, and the present owner has been enjoying the car since 1973.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept

You know how most concept cars are pie-in-the-sky flights of fancy that never see the light of day? This Mercedes-AMG’s GT Concept, which first debuted at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, is actually remarkably close to what will become the fully-fledged production car, save the electronic side mirrors and massive wheel/tire combo. The first concept to use the new EQ Power + designation, the GT Concept hybridizes a 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor to send a stunning 805 horsepower through all four wheels. The F1-inspired tech is said to shoot the sleek four-door to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, and offer exceptional handling through torque vectoring. Could this be the Panamera-beater of our dreams? Seems the mad scientists at AMG have cooked up an intriguing contender.

1958 Enzmann 506 Roadster

This doorless, Swiss-built, fiberglass-bodied oddity was built using Volkswagen underpinnings and designed with a surprisingly potent power-to-weight ratio intended to slay bigger, meaner cars on the racetrack. Tipping the scales at a wispy 1,140 pounds, this particular example is powered by a 101 horsepower Porsche 912 flat-four. Number 7 of the 80 models built between 1957 and 1965, this winsome roadster languished in a hangar in Tacoma, Washington for 41 years before it was put back into action. Owner Erik Ouwersloot believes his 506 is the last remaining Enzmann in the U.S., and based on its singularity at the Quail and elsewhere, we’re inclined to believe him.

Guntherwerks 400R Concept

This wide-flared, carbon-bodied re-interpretation of the Porsche 993 slashes nearly 250 pounds of mass from the last generation of air-cooled icons and enlarges the 3.6-liter mill to 4.0 liters, yielding between 400 and 415 horsepower from the flat-6 powerplant. Tuned by Rothsport Racing, this coilover-clad custom Porsche features modern creature comforts like a nose-lift system and an Alcantara and leather-lined cabin, intending to bring a discreet flash of civility to the otherwise sacrosanct rear-engine setup. The 400R starts at $525,000, placing it firmly in Singer Vehicle Design territory, but the 25 car build plan just might sell out before too many air-cooled traditionalists have a chance to grumble.

2018 Confederate Motorcycles FA-13 Combat Bomber

Motorcycles are the scrappy underdogs of The Quail, often getting eclipsed by sumptuous automotive sheetmetal and the odd seven-figure helicopter. One of the few, proud bikes battling the big boys is this large-engined brutalist from Confederate, packing a massive air-cooled 150 horsepower v-twin, the brand’s signature futurist styling, and an imposing asking price of $155,000. While founder Matt Chambers says the FA-13 order book is filling up, he dropped a bombshell that his company’s next chapter involves manufacturing an electric-powered power cruiser. Working in conjunction with Zero motorcycles, the electron-powered bikes will feature two electric motors producing a total of 290 lb-ft of torque. Built under the revived Curtis namesake, the new machines are likely to stir even more debate within the ever-divided motorcycle community.