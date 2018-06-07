Nine Cool Cars from the 2018 McPherson College CARS Club Motoring Festival

You might not think that an obscure car show at a small college in the middle of Kansas would draw in cars and attendees from all across the nation, but that’s what happened as the McPherson College C.A.R.S. club held its 19th annual Motoring Festival. Some 400 cars poured onto McPherson College campus grounds, thus making it the largest show ever held at the school. From the average car enthusiast to the hot-rodder or restoration expert, the show had something for everyone.