Nine Classic Custom Chevrolet Trucks That Claimed Over $100,000 at Auction

When you think of big money automotive Americana, usually it involves some manner of big-block, original, low production drag special. Despite their popularity in the hot rodding scene, classic trucks aren’t usually at the top of an auction docket.

Still, classic truck stock has risen in the past few years, thanks to prohibitive muscle car prices and a search for something “different” to wrench on. As part of Chevrolet Truck’s centennial celebration, Chevy compiled nine Bow Tie-wearing trucks that claimed six-figures on Barrett-Jackson’s stage.

Before we dive in, keep in mind that all of these trucks are custom jobs, and likely cost the original commissioner a whole lot more than they claimed at auction. Original, mint-condition trucks would likely claim a good chunk of money, but not enough to hit the six-figure mark.

1957 Chevrolet 3100–Sold for $214,50 in 2016

According to Barrett-Jackson, this ’57 3100 is “one of the finest custom truck builds of all time,” created by the masters over at Hot Rod Garage in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Nicknamed Quicksilver, the metallic two-door packs a massive 8.9-liter (540ci) V-8, pushing out a tremendous 650 hp.

1950 Chevrolet 3100–Sold for $205,700 in 2017

There’s a lot going on underneath the smoothened silver body on this 1950 3100. A special order TCI chassis and independent front suspension helped the car handle the 500-hp LS3 V-8. Power is managed by a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission.

1957 Chevrolet Cameo–Sold for $159,500 in 2007

With bright Orange Pearl paint, 500-hp big-block, a fully reworked interior with A/C and high-end sound system, and power steering, cruisers don’t get better than this.

1957 Chevrolet C-6–Sold for $148,500 in 2011

Over 7,000 man-hours went into this ’57, resulting in an incredibly capable and unique build. Power comes from a 6.6-liter LS3 V-8, handled by a six-speed manual transmission.

The whole package rides on a modified C6 Corvette chassis, incorporating an Air Ride suspension setup. It’s got pedigree–it took home a GM Design award at SEMA 2009 and Mothers Choice Award at SEMA 2010.

1955 Chevrolet Cameo–Sold for $143,000 in 2013

Inspired by contemporary Chevrolet models, this two-tone truck is packed with bespoke features. The rear tailgate is redesigned to ape one of a 1955 Nomad, and the side cab corners are redesigned to channel a 1957 Bel Air. Inside, a full red leather interior offers a Kenwood sound system and Dakota Digital gauges.

1955 Chevrolet 3100–Sold for $132,000 in 2006

Named as one of the top 50 trucks of the decade by Street Trucks Magazine, Goodguys Truck of the Year 2002-2003, six magazine appearances to its name, a Boyds Pro Pick in Scottsdale, and laying claim to a handful of other awards, $132,000 almost seems like a steal.

1960 Chevrolet El Camino–Sold for $126,500 in 2017

Powering all this flashy paint is an 8.2-liter ZZ crate V-8, providing an overabundance of motivation for the painted undercarriage.

1959 Chevrolet 3100–Sold for $121,000 in 2014

A custom four-link chassis, Currie 3.70 rear end with Detroit differential, and a leather white-and-black interior all adds up to a solid showtruck.

1971 Chevrolet C-10–Sold for $110,000 in 2014

Customized and auctioned off in 2014 for charity, this is the only C-10 on the list. Like many custom trucks, an LS3 E-ROD V-8 was swapped in, sending 420 hp to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. It sits low, thanks to a full air ride suspension.