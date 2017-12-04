/ Nifty 2018 Honda Pilot Priced at $31,875

Need a reliable three-row SUV? The base model 2018 Honda Pilot LX/2WD can be yours for $31,875 or you can get a fully loaded Elite/AWD variant for $48,445.

Honda’s Pilot packs a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that’s offers 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The V-6 is mated to your choice of a 6-speed or 9-speed automatic transmission.

The 2018 Honda Pilot gets a standard multi-angle rearview camera and its infotainment system is also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay friendly. Blind spot information with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor is optional.

It can be equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, as a standalone option on EX and EX-L trims and is standard on Touring and Elite trims according to Honda.

Honda Sensing includes Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning.

Aside from the previously mentioned the LX/2WD and Elite AWD trims, the rest of Honda’s pricing is as follows: LX/AWD is $33,775, EX/2WD is $34,305, EX/AWD $36,205, EX w/Honda Sensing/2WD is $35,305, EX w/Honda Sensing/AWD is $37,205, EX-L/2WD is $37,735, EX-L/AWD is $39,635, EX-L w/Honda Sensing/2WD is $38,735, EX-L w/Honda Sensing/AWD is $40,635, EX-L w/Navi 2WD is $38,735, EX-L w/Navi/AWD is $40,635, EX-L w/RES/2WD is $39,335. EX-L w/RES/AWD is $41,235, Touring/2WD 9 is $42,945, and Touring AWD is $44,845.

An EPA fuel economy rating of 20/27 mpg city/highway miles for 2WD models and 19/26 mpg for AWD versions was also announced.

The 2018 Pilot and its V-6 engine are produced at Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama plant, using a combined mix of U.S. and globally sourced bits.

It goes on sale December 5.