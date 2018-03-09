Porsche 911 Plug-in Hybrid Could Deliver 700 Horsepower

Late last year, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume divulged to Automotive News that his company wants to make a plug-in hybrid 911. Although he didn’t mention any specifics on output, we know that if Porsche offers a plug-in hybrid, whether it’s the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid or the 918 Spyder, it’s going to be very powerful. Now, Blume is saying that the plug-in 911 could deliver around 690 hp.

“The 911 plug-in must be a very strong performing car,” Blume revealed to Autocar recently. “It will be the most powerful 911 we’ve ever had; 700 bhp might be possible.”

The electric motor would likely provide at least 134 hp, which is the output from the motor inside the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, the less powerful counterpart to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The motor will likely come paired to a turbocharged flat-six gasoline engine. Blume says drivers will be able to push a button to activate “electric punch.”

While the plug-in 911 will draw on experience gleaned from Porsche’s other hybrids, it will have its own technology. Porsche says the plug-in will launch “a couple years” after the new 911, which is set to debut at the Paris show later this year. Unless Porsche changes its product cycles, that could mean we’d see the 911 hybrid by the 2023 model year, in time for the 992’s midcycle refresh.

While Porsche is targeting around 700 hp for the plug-in 911, the new 911 GT2 RS already makes 700 hp and is billed as the most powerful street-legal 911 ever.