Next-Generation Porsche 911 Turbo Spied

The new Porsche 911 looms on the horizon, and as is usually the case before a launch, we’ve spotted the next-generation sports car out and about under the cover of camouflage. Following our glimpse of the regular 911 earlier this week, the redesigned 911 Turbo was spied out for testing.

Visually, it’s as you might expect a 911 Turbo to appear – wide, low, and long. It’s bulgy in all the right places, but don’t expect the tacked-on fender flares to remain so unpolished. While we’re sure the production version will look different from the current 991.2 generation, we’re not seeing drastic changes here as the recently spied 992, which wore a very thin rear light-bar reminiscent of the Porsche Mission E concept. Regardless, whatever visual tweaks are made to the regular 911, we should see on the Turbo.

Power-wise, we’ve got a strong hunch this will be the first Turbo to reach the 600 hp mark, up from the current 991.2 Turbo S’ 580 hp. Like the current car, power will be sent to all four wheels through Porsche’s stout PDK dual-clutch transmission. Want a rear-wheel-drive Turbo? Wait for the ludicrous GT2 that should break cover soon.

Expect to see the new generation of 911 toward the end of next year, and the 992 Turbo sometime after that.