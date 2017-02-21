Next Generation Ford Fiesta ST Teased in Short Video

It appears the zippy, fun-loving Fiesta ST is getting a redesign. Ford revealed flashes of the new ST in a short teaser video ahead of the car’s official unveiling on February 24th and likely debut at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

Considering this is a teaser, we really don’t see much in the video other than a few quick flashes of the hatch as it speeds through what is presumably the Cologne assembly plant. When we do see the car, we spy new wheels, and a modified body kit.

This camouflaged Fiesta is a five-door variant, likely the only one that will be made available to U.S. buyers. Markets outside of the U.S. will likely have the choice of either three or five doors.

We don’t know anything concrete about the powertrain, but rumors have emerged suggesting the potential use of the automaker’s EcoBoost 1.0-liter I-3 in place of the older 1.6-liter EcoBoost I-4. In its most powerful trim, the U.S.-spec 1.0-liter pumps out 123 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque, a 74 hp and 54 lb-ft deficit over the current four-banger ST. If the new hot Fiesta does pack three cylinders, expect power to be on-par or exceed the current car

Look for more information on the next Ford Fiesta ST come Friday.