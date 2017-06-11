Next-Generation Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon Reportedly Due in 2022

The next-generation Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon will enter production in early 2022, reports by Autoline Daily, citing analyst firm Auto Forecast Solutions. Autoline points out that the two mechanically identical midsize trucks have maintained a steady sales since their debut, with 2017’s sale pace one again projected to be in excess of 100,000 units.

GM first showed the second-generation Colorado in Thailand in 2011, with global sales starting in 2012. The U.S. model arrived in 2014 along with its GMC Canyon twin, making the 2022 date reasonable, as an eight-year cycle is not overly long for a pickup, especially if it continues to receive incremental updates.

For 2016, the Colorado’s second year on the market, GM added a diesel variant and an updated infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play, while 2017 saw the addition of the off-road-focused Colorado ZR2 to the lineup. 2018 models receive minor paint and equipment changes, but a mid-cycle facelift should come for 2019.