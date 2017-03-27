Next-Gen Bentley Continental GT Spied During Winter Testing

Good news, residents of Beverly Hills: a new Bentley Continental GT is on its way. Not including the model refresh in 2014, the Conti is only on its second generation despite 14 years of continuous production. Those eager to see the third-gen coupe should be happy to hear that the new Bentley was recently spied during a winter testing session.

Bucking the trend of drab black paint and thick swirled cladding as camouflage, this Continental test mule surprisingly wears a coat of sharp blue paint. Visually, the new Continental is sleeker, pulling inspiration from the shapely EXP 10 Speed 6 concept shown at the 2015 Geneva auto show.

The EXP 10’s influence runs thick primarily in the front and rear ends, which feature updated head and tail lights that look similar to the concept’s. The signature quad-headlight layout returns, but we don’t see much of it thanks to Bentley’s use of ingenious plastic headlight covers as camouflage.

Underneath the new Flying B will be the new MSB platform, which it will share with the redesigned Porsche Panamera. Power is likely to come from either an updated 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 or the new 6.0-liter twin-turbo W-12 that made its debut in the Bentley Bentayga SUV.