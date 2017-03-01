Whoa! McLaren Super Series Touts Folding Driver Display Video

McLaren is giving us our first peek at the interior of its new supercar before it debuts at the Geneva Motor Show. Although McLaren’s new teaser doesn’t reveal much, it does show off the car’s new foldable instrument display.

Like a typical instrument panel, the display reveals a full set of information on speed, distance, and fuel levels. When drivers don’t want to be bothered with all the information, they can press a button to compress the display into a small strip that shows only the essential stats. The unit folds down and inward into the dash, freeing up space in the driver’s field of vision.

The Folding Driver Display complements the car’s new 8-inch central infotainment touchscreen. “The screen will run multiple applications simultaneously on a vertical touchscreen carousel providing control of audio, media, navigation and other convenience features, as well as having several quick-access keys,” McLaren said in a recent statement. The automaker hasn’t given us a glimpse of the new touchscreen or the rest of the interior, although it says to expect aluminum switches, leather upholstery, and “unparalleled visibility.”

The next-generation McLaren Super Series, which will likely be called the 720S, receives a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 making around 700 hp. The car’s ultra-lightweight carbon fiber structure is more rigid than that of the 650S, but it weighs 40 pounds less. McLaren says the new supercar will boast double the aerodynamic efficiency of its predecessor.

Watch the video below to see how the Folding Driver Display will work in the new 720S. Sound effects likely not included.