Next-Gen Ford Focus Caught Testing in Production Bodywork

The Ford Focus is due for a complete overhaul soon, and these spy shots give us our best glimpse yet at what the next-gen hatch will look like.

The prototype is still heavily camouflaged, but it appears to be wearing production bodywork for the first time. The profile is noticeably different from the current model, with a thicker D-pillar and sloped rear glass. The Focus also appears to have grown in length and width, which should benefit interior space. That interior has been redesigned with a new center stack that’s less cluttered and toned down from the Focus of today.

The HVAC vents have been repositioned beneath the radio controls, and are oriented horizontally instead of vertically. This tester appears to be a lower-trim model with a simple clock in place of a central screen, but judging by how big that housing is, the next Focus will likely offer a large touchscreen running the latest version of Sync 3.

Little else is known about the next-gen Focus, but we can expect it will offer a full range of diesel and gasoline engines in Europe. Also bet on the Focus Electric and high-performance ST and RS variants returning to challenge the expansive Volkswagen Golf lineup. The next-gen Ford Focus should debut for model-year 2019.

Photo Source: CarPix