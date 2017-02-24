Next-Gen Cadillac CUE Receives Cloud-Based Features

Cadillac’s CUE infotainment system remains controversial to this day, despite the updates Cadillac has made over the years. With a new version coming out in the first quarter of the year, Cadillac is promising a host of new improvements.

Addressing one of the biggest complaints surrounding CUE, Cadillac has updated the interface usability to provide easier access to the most common features. Climate, phone, audio, and navigation functions are now displayed on one screen as part of the Summary View feature.

Cadillac has also added cloud-based features to CUE, including a new navigation app with live traffic data, fuel prices, and parking information. The system can learn a user’s preferred routes and frequent destinations and use this data to make better route suggestions in the future. Also thanks to the cloud, drivers can customize the infotainment interface on their vehicles to complement their preferred destinations, contact favorites, and vehicle and display settings. After creating an account on the Cadillac website or by using the car’s infotainment system, these preferences can be transferred to any vehicle equipped with the new Cadillac CUE system.

CUE also receives improved voice recognition software and built-in OnStar 4G LTE. Thanks to this feature, drivers can receive over-the-air updates on features such as the navigation or app store.

The next generation of CUE will arrive as a mid-year update on the 2017 Cadillac CTS. The ATS and XTS sedans will receive the new system with the start of the 2018 model year.