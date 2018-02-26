Next-Gen 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Teases Its Headlights

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was revealed at the Detroit auto show earlier this year, which means the GMC version isn’t far behind. Based on this teaser image, GMC plans to reveal the next-gen 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 soon.

We can’t see too much detail in the lone, shadowy image, but the Sierra’s C-shaped LED daytime running lights are on full display. Those accents frame what could be full LED headlights, and flank a large grille with a proportionally large GMC badge in the middle. The front end appears to be big and boxy like its Chevy-brand sibling, the Silverado, but the teaser keeps most other details hidden.

Though the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado have been criticized for being too similar in the past, GM promises that this next generation will usher in more differentiation between the two trucks. Still, expect the Sierra to share its redesigned mixed-material underpinnings with the Silverado and offer many of the same powertrain options.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers a choice between a 5.3- and 6.2-liter V-8, both with cylinder deactivation tech that’s capable of shutting off all but one cylinder. The Silverado will likely receive a 3.6-liter V-6 as the base engine at some point and could even eventually offer a four-cylinder hybrid option.

Both the Silverado and Sierra are expected to go on sale later this year, so we should see the GMC pickup soon, possibly at the New York auto show in late March.