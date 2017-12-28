Larger Alfa Romeo SUV is Reportedly in the Works

While enthusiasts might balk at the idea of an Alfa-badged crossover, it’s much more of a real Alfa than you might think. But could the Italian automaker successfully bake the same sportiness into something even larger?

Auto Express reports that Alfa Romeo plans to answer that question with a midsize crossover built on a stretched version of the Stelvio’s platform. To meet emissions regulations, however, Alfa may offer its upcoming flagship SUV in performance-hybrid form.

“The Stelvio for sure is an example of Alfa DNA. Why don’t we translate that in a car which is a little…bigger?” Roberto Fedeli, Alfa Romeo’s chief technical officer, recently told Auto Express. “We have to marry the new car with the right level of electrification. Plug-in hybrid could be a problem for the Alfa DNA point of view, but for instance, a 48-volt mild hybrid solution is something that we can do without losing anything.”

Fedeli also reportedly said that stretching the Stelvio’s platform would likely add about 440 pounds (200 kg), but he’s confident a mild-hybrid setup could counter that weight gain.

“I’m quite happy about the result we have obtained coupling a four-cylinder with the 48-volt e-turbo. I think next time we can also use it in production,” he said. “With a 2.0-litre turbo engine, you can achieve around 350 to 400bhp. We are driving on a simulator a car like that, we are working on it, and the result is not so bad.”

Sized to compete with crossovers like the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5, and Mercedes GLE, a midsize Alfa CUV would likely sell well. Let’s just hope the engineers improve the Stelvio’s infotainment system and some of the other glitchy electronics.