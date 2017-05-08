New Volkswagen Jetta Enters Production Later This Year

At an annual meeting in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen announced plans to start production on 10 new models this year, including a next-gen Jetta sedan.

Having already launched the Atlas and Arteon earlier this year, VW will continue rolling out plenty of new products throughout the rest of 2017. In June, Volkswagen will start building a new Polo. Along with a Phideon PHEV for China, Volkswagen will launch the small T-Roc crossover this August, while the larger Touareg is scheduled to enter production this November. These two new models will help VW achieve its goal of offering 19 different SUVs by 2020.

Finally, VW will begin production on a new Jetta for North America this December. The small sedan hasn’t been fully redesigned since the 2011 model year, although it received a host of updates for 2016.

Shifting away from diesel cars that once defined its lineup, Volkswagen is making a big push toward electrification. By 2025, Volkswagen hopes to become the global market leader in electro-mobility, selling 1 million electric cars each year around the globe. The automaker has previewed its future EV offerings with the radical I.D. hatchback concept, I.D. crossover concept, and I.D. Buzz van concept.

Check out the video below to hear about VW’s complete product offensive for 2017.