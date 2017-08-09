TVR Teases Manual Transmission of New Sports Car

TVR is getting ready to make a comeback at the Goodwood Revival next month. The independent British manufacturer will debut a new sports car with a manual transmission, teased in the image above.

Judging from the photo, the TVR sports car will feature a slim center console with simple rotary knob switches. Unfortunately, there’s not much else we can glean from this teaser. Previously, TVR said the new sports car will boast class-leading interior space despite its compact exterior dimensions.

Packing a Cosworth-enhanced 5.0-liter V-8, the sports car will make 400 hp per metric ton. Thanks to the use of carbon fiber, it will only weigh around 2,645 pounds. Top speed will reach 200 mph, and drivers should be able to hit 60 mph in less than 4 seconds.

It has been about 10 years since TVR closed the doors on its Blackpool factory in England. In 2013, a new group of investors purchased the company, sparking hopes of a new car. By 2015, TVR had confirmed a sports car was coming in 2017, followed by at least three other new models over the next decade.

The new TVR sports car, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of the manufacturer, will make an appearance at the Goodwood Revival running September 8-10. Customers who pre-ordered Launch Edition models were able to see the car at a private viewing earlier this year, and TVR claims “the response was nothing less than rapturous.” Only a few Launch Edition models are still available for purchase.