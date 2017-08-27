New Toyota “Sports Car” Series Will Be Unveiled Next Month in Japan

It looks like Toyota fans might have more to celebrate beyond the launch of the new Supra. According to a report from Automotive News, the Japanese automaker is set to unveil a new “sports car” lineup next month in September.

Official details are scarce, but AN believes the unnamed product line might resemble Lexus’ F series, with new performance trims and packages for existing cars like the Camry, Corolla, and 86.

Unfortunately, like so many other special Japanese cars, this new series might not be available outside of Japan. AN says a Toyota plans to unveil the performance lineup at an event in Japan next month, leading us to believe there’s a good chance this could turn out to be more JDM forbidden fruit.

Still, if the new series is successful and proves to be more than just wheel and bodykit packages, Toyota might introduce an identical lineup under the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) badge stateside.

In preparation for the new Supra, Toyota recently announced increased commitment to its GRMN offerings. These are cars developed under the in-house Gazoo Racing Co. branch, a division recently reorganized earlier this month to develop future sports cars and special editions.

Toyota’s skunkworks recently worked its magic on the Yaris GRMN, a new supercharged hot hatch that was launched earlier this year in Europe.