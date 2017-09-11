New Touring Package for 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Renders the 911 R Obsolete

Things keep getting worse and worse for speculators who dished out nearly seven-figures (or more) for the Porsche 911 R. First, the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 arrived packing the same six-speed transmission and improved 4.0-liter flat six, cutting values down to under the half-million mark overnight. Now, the killing blow arrives with the much-rumored Touring Package for the new GT3, removing the rear wing and introducing optional leather touches for the interior.

We’ve followed rumors surrounding a “heritage” pack for the new GT3 ever since the car broke cover earlier this year. This is a clear response from Porsche regarding the 911 R debacle, and should drive prices of the R further downmarket.

Available exclusively on GT3s equipped with the manual transmission, the Touring Package replaces the large fixed rear wing with an adaptive, adjustable flap similar to the one found on the regular Carrera. Inside, the interior is swaddled in leather rather than Alcantara, lending a more classic appeal and comfortable personality. In place of the regular script, the new adjustable aero lip wears special “GT3 Touring” badging.

Other than the wing and the leather kit, it’s GT3 business as usual with unchanged chassis, powertrain, and hardware. Power still comes from the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, spinning out an incredible 500 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. If you’re the apex-kissing, lap-time-obsessed type, the seven-speed PDK is available on the regular GT3. The majority of the optional extras remain as well, including carbon ceramic brakes, LED headlights, Sport Chrono Package, and front axle lift system.

Unlike a secondhand R, it won’t curdle your wallet, either. Checking the Touring box on the GT3 order form is a no-cost option, each GT3 starting from the same $144,650. Best of all, it’s not a limited production model, meaning everyone with a healthy enough checkbook can get their hands on one.

The new Touring Package is now available for order at dealers, and will arrive on showroom floors sometime early next year.