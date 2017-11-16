2020 Tesla Roadster Unveiled

This just in…. the all-new Tesla Roadster was unveiled tonight and delivered from the back of a Tesla Semi in Hawthorne, California.
But, you might want to hold on to your deposit money for now—at least until we get all of the details.
Here’s what we know so far—Elon Musk claims it is the fastest production car ever made.
The new Tesla Roadster seats four, can rocket from 0-60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds, has a top speed of 250 mph, and has a driving range of 620 miles.
Impressive? Sure sounds like it. And the price? Just a quarter of a million bucks with a $50,000 deposit.
Stay tuned for more hype and details.
https://t.co/0rBaJNQrum pic.twitter.com/pyoDmOj4XC
— Tesla (@Tesla) November 17, 2017
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.