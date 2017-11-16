/ News / 2020 Tesla Roadster Unveiled
News

2020 Tesla Roadster Unveiled

Tesla Semi takes a backseat to the next big thing

By:

This just in…. the all-new Tesla Roadster was unveiled tonight and delivered from the back of a Tesla Semi in Hawthorne, California.

But, you might want to hold on to your deposit money for now—at least until we get all of the details.

Here’s what we know so far—Elon Musk claims it is the fastest production car ever made.

The new Tesla Roadster seats four, can rocket from 0-60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds, has a top speed of 250 mph, and has a driving range of 620 miles.

Impressive? Sure sounds like it. And the price? Just a quarter of a million bucks with a $50,000 deposit.

Stay tuned for more hype and details.

 

Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments

As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.

Buying Guide
Powered by Motortrend

2011 Tesla Roadster

MSRP $109,000 2.5

View Full Specs and Compare

Horse Power:

288 @ 5000

Torque:

273 @ 400