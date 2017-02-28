New Renault Alpine A110 Production Car to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

A new version of the Renault Alpine A110 will break ground at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. It looks nearly identical to the Alpine Vision concept we saw at last year’s Monte Carlo Rally.

The mid-engine coupe, which is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, recalls the Alpine A110 Berlinette that was built from the early 1960s to the late 1970s by the French company using Renault engines and parts.

“Its name is A110, reflecting the timeless principles of compact size, lightweight, and agility that made the success of the ‘Berlinette,” according to Alpine’s brief release statement.

Alpine’s A110 sports a full aluminum platform and upper body for optimum weight saving and agility we are also told.

The new Alpine recalls the thin hood ridgeline and quad headlights of the original. Also recognizable to fans of the rally racer is the L-shaped line that runs along the door to the rear wheel.

Alpine has been taking $2,000 deposits for the “Premiere Edition” of 1,955 vehicles for several months now. The retro styled car is available in blue, white, and black; Alpine claims the car can hit 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds. It sells for about $62,000, depending on recent currency rates.

Alpine is expected to start deliveries of the A110 toward the end of the year in continental Europe, then Japan and the U.K. in 2018. Alpine says it will be available in 13 countries, but there are no plans to bring it to the U.S. at this time.

More details about the two-seater will be revealed on March 7 at the Geneva Motor Show.