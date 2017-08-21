New Porsche Cayenne Coming August 29

Porsche has confirmed the third-generation Cayenne will debut on August 29. Until then, the automaker is previewing its luxury SUV in a new video showing it weather testing all over the world.

The new Cayenne has endured temperatures greater than 122-degrees Fahrenheit trekking through the sand dunes of Dubai and the slopes of Death Valley. It also completed a round of testing in Alaska where temperatures reached as low as -49 degrees.

Of course, Porsche put the SUV through its paces at the Nürburgring, the Nardò Ring in Italy, as well as test tracks in Sweden, Finland, and Spain.

China proved the perfect test ground to see if the Cayenne can handle stop-and-go city traffic in humid conditions. To test its on- and off-road chops, Porsche also took the SUV to South Africa, Japan, and New Zealand.

Porsche has been testing the next-generation Cayenne since 2014. All in all, the prototype vehicles have completed a total of around 4.4 million kilometers, or about 2.73 million miles, of testing.

In these prototypes, we can see a preview of the Cayenne’s new look, including a redesigned front fascia and creases in the hood that are closer together than on the previous model. Unlike previous prototypes we’ve seen, some of these show off a bit of the Cayenne’s taillights.

It’s high time for a new generation of the Cayenne. The model was last redesigned for the 2011 model year, gaining a new look, and losing weight compared to the previous version. The Cayenne first arrived in the U.S. for the 2003 model year.

Watch the Cayenne tackle a host of different environments in the video below.