All-New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed at E3 Preview

Instead of waiting for a major international auto show, Porsche, Microsoft, and Turn 10 Studios surprised fans when they ripped the covers off the all-new Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the 2017 Xbox E3 conference. The team behind the Forza racing franchise announced a new six year partnership with Porsche, and to celebrate, revealed the new supercar will be the cover car for the new Forza Motorsport 7 title.

For the most part, we’d already seen the GT2 RS out and about during public testing on the Nurburgring. Like the previous GT2 RS from 2010, the new car is low, wide, and aggressive, sporting carbon fiber aero bits and motorsports-derived hardware. Visually, it’s not too far removed from the existing GT3 RS, with the chief difference being an even larger wing on the rear decklid and a revised front fascia.

Unfortunately, there weren’t any specific powertrain or performance details revealed, but we’ve learned from EVO’s recent ride-along in a development mule that power will be greater than 640 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Much like the 3.6-liter turbocharged engine in the previous generation, this new GT2 RS is essentially a GT3 RS powered a hopped-up variant of the 3.8-liter turbocharged flat-six found in the current 911 Turbo S.

According to EVO, that extra power comes from beefier engine internals, bigger turbochargers, titanium exhaust, and more boost. Taking a page from the BMW M4 GTS’ book, the 3.8-liter also packs water injection to reduce intake temperature and increase power. The previous car sported a six-speed manual transmission, but like the current Turbo S, the new GT2 RS should only feature the latest iteration of Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch transmission.

Performance will likely be tremendous. EVO reveals the car will weigh under 3,300 pounds, and crack 0-60 mph in “under three seconds.”

For now, all we have are a few photos from the brief peek on the E3 stage. Look for more information and photos after the official public debut of the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS.