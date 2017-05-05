New Jeep Compass Ad Presents Compact Crossover as a Dependable Companion

Jeep has long cultivated its image as the go-to off-road vehicle. The brand’s new ad for the 2017 Compass, titled “Recalculating,” targets millennials with a penchant for going off the pre-determined route.

The ad opens with an Inception-like shot of an inverted New York City and cuts down to a young man walking down a dense city street. His GPS promptly recalculates his route, telling him to turn left. He looks at the crowd bustling up a staircase and rejects the directions, choosing to forge his own path.

This theme continues throughout the spot, with subject after subject choosing a different path from the one that was mapped out for them, the navigation-like voice continuing to “recalculate” as they forge their way through life — behind the wheel of a Jeep Compass, of course.

Though the Compass is the product advertised, it is the people that are the stars of the spot. The Jeep just happens to be there as well, playing the role of a steadfast companion ready to continue the journey at a moment’s notice.

You can check out the ad below, but consider grabbing a tissue before hitting play if you’re on the sensitive side.