Updated 2018 Ford Mustang GT is Quicker Than a Porsche 911 Carrera

It seems like the 2018 Ford Mustang GT wants to raise a little hell on the track. Ford claims the new Mustang GT can hit 60 mph in less than 4 seconds in Drag Strip mode.
A Porsche 911 Carrera packs a twin turbocharged flat-six rear engine that offers 370 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It’ll sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. A Carrera 4S will get you there in 4.0 seconds.
The redesigned 5.0-liter V-8 of the 2018 Mustang GT makes 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. The extra power and torque join the quicker, smoother shifting 10-speed SelectShift automatic and a set of custom-designed Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires to complete the 911-beating package.
“Typically, when you shift gears, you give up time,” Mustang chief engineer Carl Widmann says in a news release. “In Drag Strip mode, the engine torque doesn’t drop when you’re shifting. You get peak engine torque and horsepower straight through thanks to our new Ford-built 10-speed transmission.”
Ford’s upgraded 5.0-liter V-8 features a dual-fuel, high-pressure direct injection, and low-pressure port fuel injection technology for increased power and efficiency.
The engine offers 25 extra ponies and an additional 20 lb-ft of torque over last year’s version. Ford also claims it delivers more low-end torque, high-rpm power, and improved fuel efficiency.
Drag Strip mode has been designed to provide maximum acceleration and performance for straight-line driving and is one of five driver-selectable modes available for 2018. Normal, Sport, Track, and Snow/Wet are the other modes on tap.
“Gearing matters, and in Drag Strip mode this car launches better than ever off the line,” Widmann boasts.
Even the EcoBoost-equipped Mustang gets a boost in power on the strip. A retuned EcoBoost four-cylinder now offers 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, which is a 30 lb-ft gain over the 2017 model. Ford claims the 2018 version in Drag Strip mode with Performance Package, and the 10-speed automatic, can reach 0-60 mph in less than 5 seconds.
The 2018 Mustang is available at dealers in the fall and you can build and price one starting on July 25 by at www.ford.com/mustang/2018.
