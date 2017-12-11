Possible 2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt Caught in New Photos

Back in 2001, Ford released a special edition Mustang to commemorate the famous 1968 Steve McQueen film “Bullitt.” The 2001 Mustang Bullitt was styled more subtly than the regular Mustang GT but got improved handling and some extra power.

In 2008, Ford brought the Mustang Bullitt back following a similar formula. We’ve also heard rumors for a while that Ford plans to offer a Bullitt version of the current Mustang, but it never materialized. That, however, may be about to change.

A few days ago, in the Facebook group “Chicagoland Petrolheads and Car Spotters,” member Tony Zaleski Jr. posted five photos of a Mustang that sure looks a lot like a Bullitt. It’s green, missing the GT’s rear spoiler, doesn’t have real plates, and best of all, it has a badge on the trunk that sure looks like the previous generation’s badge (pictured below).

Zaleski says that, while setting up a trade show at one of the local hotels, he caught the car in the middle of a photo shoot. It reportedly had a police escort and was covered with a sheet until it got to the lower-level loading docks.

Sure, this could be a one-off or limited edition that a local dealer created, but this level of attempted secrecy makes it much more plausible that Ford itself is responsible.

When we reached out to Ford for more information, the spokesperson told us, “Sorry, not sure when any official information will be released.” We don’t want to read too much into that response, but the wording sure does sound like a backhanded confirmation that the Mustang Bullitt is coming.

As the Detroit Auto Show gets closer, keep an eye out for possible leaks. For all we know, the 2019 Mustang Bullitt could be Ford’s big surprise for this year’s show. After all, 2018 will mark Bullitt’s 50th anniversary.

Source: Tony Zaleski Jr. via Facebook