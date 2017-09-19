New Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition Chronograph Honors New Continental GT

If you’re impatient waiting for your all-new 2018 Bentley Continental GT, Breitling has just the toy to keep you occupied until the dealer gives you a ring. The new Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition is a dusky, limited production sport chronograph, aimed at celebrating the launch of the new Continental at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

This is a special variant of the existing Breitling for Bentley B06 chronograph, substituting the traditional steel or gold for Breitling’s proprietary Breitlight polymer. This is a relatively new material, first seen last year on the Breitling Avenger Hurricane. According to the watchmaker, the material has a “resistance to scratching, traction and corrosion, along with non-magnetic, thermal stability and non-allergenic properties.”

Although it’s reinforced with “composite” strands, Breitling claims it’s entirely different than carbon fiber, although we’d imagine not entirely dissimilar from carbon reinforced plastics we see utilized on structural automotive components.

To earn the Dark Sapphire name, the chronograph wears a special diamond-pattern dial, matching the diamond design on the rubber strap. 24-hour sub-indices circle the dial, illustrated in blue to match the rest of the script.

Underneath this polymer case beats Breitling’s COSC-certified B06 chronograph movement, offering 70 hours of power reserve and a novel 30-second chronograph function. This complication cuts the main second hand’s travel time in half, making a full rotation of the dial in 30 seconds when the chronograph function is engaged, offering a measurement scale down to one-eighth of a second.

No pricing information is available yet, but if this sounds like your next chunk of matte-polymer wrist candy, get in touch with Breitling soon, as only 500 of these watches will be offered.