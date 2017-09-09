New and Future Cars for 2018 and Beyond

In 2016 the car-making industry saw its seventh consecutive year of record sales in the U.S. with 17.55 million purchases in all. So far in 2017 the numbers seem to have finally plateaued, with analysts forecasting a final total closer to 17 million—still not too shabby. Various social, political, and economic factors are driving the slight decline, but don’t blame it on a lack of interesting, exciting, and appealing new vehicles designed to grab our attention. Indeed, the following is filled with more than 100 cars, crossovers, SUVs, and trucks that are either on sale now or will be within a few years. Even so, this lineup is not exhaustive in terms of everything coming down the pipe. It is composed of the top 100-plus machines that pique our interest as the automotive world continues to change on a seemingly daily basis. Although there might come a day when, as some predict, we will see a sad end to our celebration of No Boring Cars, the good news is—as evidenced on the following pages—we aren’t there yet by a long shot.

2020 Acura RLX

When to Expect It: Summer 2020

The beak is dead! Long live the diamond pentagon grille! Aside from the new mug, expect to see a bigger badge and a wider body similar to the Precision Concept for the new RLX. More tech from the flagship NSX supercar as well as more powerful electric motors for the sport hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive luxury sedan should continue to trickle over. The extra juice should provide a healthy gain to the V-6 hybrid system’s current combined 377-hp output, but the standard 310-hp V-6 in the RLX could be replaced by a version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged i-VTEC four-cylinder that’s in the 2018 Honda Accord. The six-speed automatic and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will probably be replaced with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. More radar and lidar equipment should find its way to the redesigned RLX, as should a lot of autonomous features in the cockpit if Acura expects its fully autonomous fleet to hit the 2025 target date. The car should be available in 2020 for a starting price of around $60,000.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

On Sale: Now (Early 2018 for Quadrifoglio); Base Price: $42,990

Alfa Romeo figures consumers in the U.S. bought about 2.1 million vehicles in the premium segment last year, a quarter of those being premium SUVs. It’s hard to imagine the mandate to build SUVs was a dream come true for Porsche, Bentley, Maserati, and very soon Lamborghini, nor would we guess Alfa loyalists unanimously embrace the idea. But that’s the market reality and why we have the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, named for a mountain pass in the Swiss Alps. Based on the Giulia platform, the all-wheel-drive Stelvio is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 280 horsepower mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Styling is a strong point, as is the welcoming interior. Steering and handling are suitably Italian—weight distribution is 50/50—and even at the base level ($42,990), you get some nice features ranging from leather upholstery to a carbon-fiber driveshaft. You can step up to the Ti Lusso package for more luxury or Ti Sport for better performance, including 20-inch wheels and an upgraded suspension. You’ll have to wait until early 2018, however, for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio and its meaty 505-horsepower twin-turbo V-6.

2020 Aston Martin Valkyrie

When To Expect It: Deliveries begin 2019

Aston Martin has conceived what it calls “the hypercar of our time,” created in partnership with Red Bull Racing and Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey. The key to achieving its goal is the Newey-designed aerodynamic package. This is a ground-effect car. Its radically sculpted floor sits higher off the road than the body sides while the “grille” is an opening to funnel air into tunnels along the cockpit sides. The Valkyrie features variable ride height and a hybrid rear-wheel-drive powertrain. The engine is a new, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth V-12, supplemented by an electric motor. Total output should exceed 1,000 hp. Constructed from materials including carbon fiber and titanium, a 2,400-pound-or-less curb weight is the target. Figure 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds and sustained lateral grip and braking in excess of 2 g. Aston will build 150 road cars and 25 track-only versions. Price should be about $3.2 million, but all road versions are already sold.

2018 Audi A5, S5, RS 5

On Sale: Now (Late 2017 for RS 5); Base Price: $43,775 (A5) / $55,575 (S5) /$70,000 (RS 5 est)

Although not as elegant as the original Walter de Silva-designed first generation, Audi’s second crack at the A5 makes up for that with big leaps in technology and refinement. The simple, clean cabin is wisely designed around the stellar virtual cockpit instrument display, a segment-best feature in infotainment.

The base 252-hp turbocharged four-cylinder for the A5 is as smooth and punchy as ever, and standard all-wheel drive serves up balanced control alongside steady handling. Thanks to the new five-link front and rear suspension, the last-gen car’s unwanted understeer is a thing of the past.

For the brawnier S5, Audi amped up both power and torque by swapping out the old supercharged engine in favor of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. The new mill’s healthy 354 hp and 369 lb-ft are now sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, which better manages the gobs of low-end torque than last generation’s dual-clutch.

The A5 and S5 are already in showrooms, but Audi has also confirmed a buck-wild RS 5 will arrive by year’s end as a 2018 model. Chomping at the bit with 450 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque from the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 it shares with the new Porsche Panamera, the RS 5 should match the 503-hp Mercedes-AMG C63’s 3.7-second sprint to 60 mph, owing to its sophisticated all-wheel-drive setup. The A5 and S5 start at $43,775 and $55,575, respectively. The RS 5 coupe starts around $70,000 and goes on sale late in 2017.

2019 AUDI A8

On Sale: 2018 / Base Price: $80,000 (est)

Handsome. Conservative. Understated. These words have, for a decade or more, been the key descriptors of Audi’s exterior design ethos. That has changed in the last 24 months or so, and it’s going to keep changing with the introduction of the Audi A8.

The interior carries forward past themes, too, but with an edgier, futuristic flair and no more buttons thanks to two haptic feedback screens. There’s a lot going on beneath the surface as well—things such as unattended self-parking, a 12.3-inch high-resolution virtual cockpit display that replaces the instrument panel, and the ability to interpret GPS route data and sensor information to automatically coast (at speeds between 34 and 99 mph) or recuperate energy via the 48-volt belt-alternator starter system.

The 2019 Audi A8 goes on sale in the U.S. sometime next year with a starting price around $80,000.

2019 Audi Q8

On Sale: 2018 / Base Price: $55,000 (est)

Following the trend of style-first, function-second SUVs such as the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe, the Audi Q8 will begin production in 2018 as the flagship of Ingolstadt’s SUV portfolio. The nearly finished concept version (pictured) of the Marc Lichte-penned Q8 showcases a chunky and purposeful styling language meant to break Audi’s traditionally restrained mold. (If all moves ahead as planned, it’ll be by far the least hideous option in the segment.) We also expect the Q8 will launch with the next generation of Audi’s infotainment system, featuring multiple touchscreens and a new head-up display, which will make their debut first on the new A8.

Unlike its three-row Q7 sibling, the Q8 will come exclusively as a two-row SUV, riding on the same MLB architecture that also underpins the surprisingly athletic Bentley Bentayga. Powertrain options are undetermined, but we expect the 333-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 from the Q7 at launch, with a plug-in hybrid option as well as a sportier S model in the

pipeline. Look for a starting price north of $55,000.

2018 AUDI RS 3

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $55,875

An absurd, white-hot 400-hp dynamo of an entry-level luxury sedan used to be the sort of thing we’d have to lust after from across the ocean. These are blessed times, however, seeing as Audi has renewed its commitment to beefing up its RS portfolio here in the States to better compete with BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

Europe was able to enjoy the last RS 3 as a hatchback with a 367-hp turbo inline-five, but we’ll only get it as a sedan. Using the same all-new turbocharged inline-five and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox as the more compact TT RS, the first-ever Audi RS 3 for the U.S. has the added benefit of four doors and a more usable back seat. Despite a little more weight and a less track-focused approach to suspension tuning, the $55,875 RS 3 will still be a potent answer to the Mercedes-AMG CLA45, capable of cracking off 0-60-mph sprints in less than 4 seconds.

2018 Audi TT RS

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $65,875

Anyone accusing Audi of being too sedate would do well to sample the TT RS. Packing 40 more horses and maintaining the same 3,306-pound weight, this 400-hp überTT won the heart of contributing writer and race-car driver Andy Pilgrim. A big part of the appeal is the distinctive, all-new 2.5-liter turbo inline-five. True to Audi heritage and electrifying to witness, the new aluminum-intensive engine drops 54 pounds and sounds delicious with an optional sport exhaust.

Other major bits of kit include a nonadjustable sport suspension and carbon-ceramic front brakes, but the TT RS is a beast even with its standard steel brakes and adaptive magnetic dampers. Even under serious punishment the TT RS will not understeer; its all-wheel-drive system is capable of sending just shy of 100 percent of available torque to the rear axle.

With no real competitors at its $65,875 price point along with all-wheel drive and brutal 3.6-second 0-60-mph launches, the TT RS is in a class of its own.

2018 Bentley Continental GT

When To Expect It: Summer 2018

The 2018 Continental GT will make its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show with a newfound focus on athleticism, technology, and an appropriately avant-garde design language. Although the new Conti’s looks borrow curvy cues from the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept, its chassis is based on Porsche’s MSB platform. The Continental’s top-dog model will be powered by a new edition of the venerable 6.0-liter W-12 delivering 624 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. In this guise, the new model eclipses the outgoing Speed version with a 0-60-mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph. By 2019 a 550-hp, 4.0-liter V-8 model should materialize, as should a plug-in hybrid that utilizes a 3.0-liter V-6. A hefty fuel tank and drivetrain efficiency improvements will deliver a cruising range of around 500 miles.

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $296,025 (coupe) $325,325 (convertible)

The curtain call for the current Conti invokes brag-worthy milestones, appointing the 209-mph Supersports coupe ($296,025) as the world’s fastest four-seater and the 205-mph Supersports convertible ($325,325) as the fastest four-seat convertible. The W-12 engine sees its most potent application to date with a reworked intake and charging system and larger turbos that can spin at 150,000 rpm. The upgrades extract 700 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque from the 6.0-liter W-12, a 67-hp and 131-lb-ft gain over the Speed model. That motivation can launch the 2.5-ton steed to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, aided by 88 pounds of weight loss at the wheels, brakes, and exhaust. The notoriously long-in-the-tooth infotainment hardware is at least garnished with more inventive finishes such as a dashboard embedded with a checkerboard pattern made of 12,000 strands of carbon fiber, each 10 times thinner than a strand of human hair.

2019 BMW 8 Series

On Sale: 2018 / Base Price: $100,000 (est)

The original 8 Series was revered for its timeless shape and forward-thinking technology. This Adrian van Hooydonk-penned successor will be no different. (The Concept 8 Series is pictured.) Underneath the svelte, rakish body will come a variety of powerplants, including a turbo 3.0-liter straight-six to go along with the V-8 featured in the concept. All-wheel drive will be available as an option from launch sometime in 2018, and a plug-in hybrid version is in the works. Convertible and four-door versions are all but guaranteed. A high-powered M8 is already in development with a GTE race car planned to send BMW back to Le Mans.

Built on the same flexible CLAR architecture as the 7 Series sedan, this elite-level grand tourer will showcase the best Munich has to offer as an answer to the Porsche 911, Mercedes S-Class Coupe, Aston Martin DB11, and most recently the Lexus LC 500. Figure a starting price just north of $100,000.

2018 BMW M550i, M5

On Sale: Now (M550i) / March 2018 (M5); Base Price: $73,095 (M550i) / $100,000 (M5) (est)

If you simply can’t wait for the new M5 but still want the sweet brutality of a 4.4-liter twin-turbo BMW V-8, the first-ever M550i is already in showrooms. Positioned a notch below the full-fat product of BMW M, the M550i is nonetheless an extremely impressive performance sedan brimming with 456 hp and a heady 480 lb-ft of torque. It comes exclusively with all-wheel drive and can be optioned with goodies such as rear-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, and active rollbar stabilization.

The next M5, slated for sale in March 2018, will attempt to carry the torch as the ultimate performance sedan. Adopting all-wheel drive for the first time to cope with the stunning 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, the M5 is more balanced and less unhinged than the outgoing F10 M5. Want to crank up the wild to 11? Switch the M5 into rear-drive mode, and let loose without any traction or stability nannies to quench the fire in your loins.

2018 BMW Z4

When To Expect It: Late 2018

BMW’s collaborative project with Toyota, dubbed Silk Road, will give birth to both the new Supra coupe and BMW’s successor to the Z4 roadster. The new Z4 will ditch the heavy and space-inefficient power hard top for a traditional soft top.

Hopefully this means a return to form for BMW’s only two-seater, which in recent years lost the plot of a sport-focused roadster. BMW will aim for 3,300 pounds for the new model, a good foundation for the turbo-four and turbo straight-six engines it will receive. To start we’ll see the 2.0-liter 248-hp and 258-lb-ft turbo four-cylinder currently in the 230i, with a hotter M40i version to follow with the 335-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine from the M240i. The latest iDrive infotainment system first seen on the 7 Series is sure to be available at launch.

The Z4 should go into production in 2018, starting at more than $50,000.

2017 Bugatti Chiron

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $2,998,000

The successor to the mighty Veyron had huge shoes to fill—specifically, 16-cylinder, 1,200-horsepower kicks that propelled the late, great hypercar to 258 mph and even 267 mph in unrestricted form. The Chiron’s target of 1,500 horsepower required significant re-engineering throughout. Although its 261-mph top speed doesn’t match its predecessor’s best, Bugatti boss Wolfgang Dürheimer says the electronically limited output will easily allow for faster future variants. Virtually no corner of the Chiron was left unaltered: The carbon-fiber chassis now claims torsional rigidity matched only by an LMP racer, the brakes stop stronger and run 50 percent cooler, and the suspension gains adaptive damping for a broader repertoire.

In the gauge cluster, two high-resolution screens flank the central pièce de résistance: a speedometer that goes to 300 mph. The most telling bellwether of the Chiron’s desirability? More than half of the 500-vehicle allotment was spoken for before it hit the market, obliterating the 10-year time frame it took to sell out the Veyron.

2018 Buick Enclave

On Sale: Fall 2017; Base Price: $40,970

The 2008 Enclave dragged Buick into the 21st century and re-established its image as a semipremium brand. Ten years later, the Enclave is Buick’s de facto flagship, with evolutionary design that’s cleaner and more elegant than the successful first-generation model. Riding on either 18- or 20-inch wheels bookending a 120.9-inch wheelbase, the 2018 Enclave gets a new 3.6-liter direct-injection V-6, rated at 302 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a new nine-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic, good for 17/25 mpg city/highway FWD, 17/24 mpg AWD.

Moving to the three-row Chi platform shared with the Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, and an upcoming Cadillac, the 2018 Buick Enclave is shorter in overall length and looks lower but adds interior space. New features include Evonik Acrylite signature headlamps and Buick’s Avenir luxury subbrand trim level.

2018 Buick Regal TourX, Sportback, GS

On Sale: Late 2017; Base Price: $25,915 (Sportback) / $29,995 (TourX) / $39,990 (GS)

The new Buick Regal will be available only as a four-door hatchback or crossover—unusual body styles coming from a semipremium American badge. The Regal TourX will attempt to compete with the Audi A4 Allroad and Subaru Outback. The Sportback and TourX are powered by a 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo I-4 with an eight-speed automatic, rated at 260 lb-ft (FWD, nine-speed auto) or 295 lb-ft (AWD, eight-speed auto). Topping the lineup is the Regal GS, a hot, four-door hatch powered by the brand’s 3.6-liter V-6 with 310 hp and 282 lb-ft. All-wheel drive, a nine-speed auto, and Brembo front brake calipers all come standard on the GS, which starts at $39,990.

Even with its rakish hatchback body, the Regal Sportback continues as Buick’s relatively low-volume midsize sport sedan, and the TourX aims even more directly at the heart of enthusiasts. Both go on sale in November. The Regal Sportback will start at $25,915, with the TourX at $29,995.

2020 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV

When To Expect It: Not Before Mid-2019

Lincoln is just now launching the third Navigator to be equipped with an independent rear suspension, and yet we’ve got a couple years before Cadillac finally responds with IRS and/or air suspension in its much-anticipated fifth-generation Escalade. Despite having most of the decade to develop the ’20 Escalade—the “all-new” 2015 model was more an evolutionary update of the ’07, hobbled by General Motors’ 2009 bankruptcy —it is rumored that company brass approved ditching the solid rear axle on its most profitable model late in the program. So the Escalade, its long-wheelbase ESV variant, and the less-expensive Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL brethren finally will offer a flat cargo floor. No more lifting out the heavy third seat before you head to Target.

The change to IRS came so late, in fact, that the Escalade has been delayed from an early or mid-2019 calendar year launch by about six months. The Escala concept sedan unveiled at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours points to the evolution of the brand’s design ethos. It’s a curvier, more elegant update of the Art and Science aesthetic that began Cadillac’s renaissance in earnest. The ’20 Escalade will adapt the Escala’s design language as much as a 203.9-inch long, 74.4-inch tall box possibly can. Sheetmetal between Caddy, GMC, and Chevy variants will be more distinct than ever.

The ’20 Escalade represents Cadillac’s best opportunity to finally raise its leather and fabric quality, switchgear, and fit and finish to Mercedes-Benz/BMW/Audi levels. Expect Cadillac to offer Super Cruise Level 2 (or higher, depending on speed of development) semi-autonomy.

The new Escalade is expected to be one of the first Cadillacs equipped with the new 4.0-liter double-overhead-cam V-8 to which the Escala concept alluded. Like the next-generation pickups and SUVs, it has been in development for much of the decade, and it’s not clear how quickly the twin-cam will replace the small-block (which will then be 65 years old) in GM’s narrowing V-8 lineup. We do know the Escalade’s V-8, whichever engine, will be paired with a 10-speed automatic added last year, and that rear- and four-wheel drive will be offered. Don’t be surprised to see a plug-in hybrid variant possibly as early as the second model year.

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade will go on sale in late 2019 or early 2020 with a starting price between $78,000 and $100,000, depending on the model.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

When To Expect It: Spring 2019

Chevy snuffed the Blazer’s flame back in 2005, but fans still carry a torch and have been clamoring for a new model ever since. Possible prototype test mules of the midsize SUV have been spotted recently, but there is still no official announcement from Bow Tie brass. An all-new five-passenger crossover Blazer with a removable top should fit in nicely between the recently downsized Equinox and the seven-passenger Traverse SUVs. A new version could blaze a trail by spring 2019 for an estimated $30,000 if Chevy wants to beat Ford to the punch with its original Bronco fighter. The recent FNR-X concept that bowed in Shanghai earlier this year could be inspiration for the contender we’ve been waiting for. Just hold off on the plug-in hybrid tech, please.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $69,995

This is the best big bang for the Camaro buck to date. The track package adds $7,500 to the standard ZL1 for a price of $69,995; that’s $5,000 less than the last Z/28. Riding on Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar 3R rubber—325s rear, 305s front, the widest tires ever on a factory Camaro—the 1LE employs Multimatic’s DSSV dampers and features adjustable front ride height, camber plates, and rear anti-roll bar. There’s a big carbon wing and other aerodynamic upgrades; the Flowtie logo appears along with larger grilles to improve cooling. Also standard are Chevy’s electronic limited-slip differential, Performance Traction Management, and Performance Data Recorder. A six-speed manual is the only gearbox available. The supercharged 6.2-liter V-8’s output remains the same as the base ZL1: 650 hp and 650 lb-ft. Chevy could’ve called this the new Z/28, but that designation is saved for its ultimate Camaro, which could yet emerge.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $40,995

Like its chief competitor the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, the midsize Chevy Colorado ZR2 4×4’s performance bits are for bouncing around in the dirt. There are no engine mods; the ZR2 comes with either the 308-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 coupled to an eight-speed automatic and rated at 275 lb-ft of torque, or an optional 186-horsepower Duramax 2.8-liter I-4 turbodiesel with a six-speed automatic rated at 369 lb-ft. EPA numbers are 16/18 mpg city/highway for the V-6 and 19/22 mpg for the diesel. Also unlike the TRD Pro, the ZR2 is available in club cab and crew cab body configurations.

Also included are electronic front and rear locking differentials, Multimatic’s Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSV) dampers for enhanced ride and handling, cast-iron control arms, a tapered front bumper with an aluminum skidplate, a tapered rear bumper, functional rockers, and a more aggressive grille with a power-bulge hood insert. Front and rear tracks are 3.5 inches wider, and the suspension is lifted 2.0 inches. A bed-mounted spare-tire carrier is an extra-cost accessory.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette C8 “Zora” and C7 ZR1

When To Expect It: Fall 2018 (C8); Mid- to Late 2018 (C7 ZR1)

After seven generations of front-engine, rear-wheel-drive Chevrolet Corvettes, the C8 is switching to a mid-engine configuration. The C8 Zora is likely to be unveiled January 2018 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, with production to begin in time for a fall ’18 release, possibly earlier. The Corvette’s Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant suspended public tours this year, suggesting that Chevy has begun to build C8 prototypes there.

Arguments against a mid-engine C8 are the configuration’s higher cost and its departure from the Great American Sports Car’s image. Arguments for it are stronger. First, Corvette buyers are getting old, and they would find little reason to trade in for an evolutionary, front-engine C8 Corvette. Foremost, by switching to mid-engine, Chevrolet is doing what Porsche refuses to do with the Corvette’s direct competitor, the 911. By going mid-engine with the C8, Chevy may finally have a Corvette that can out-handle the 911.

Spy shots suggest the C8 will not be mistaken for any other mid-engine sports car, with a hood nearly as long as the C7’s, though with a short dash-to-axle ratio and a long rear deck.

Sale of brand-new, front-engine C7s will overlap with the release of the C8 by up to one calendar year.

Spy shots of C8 Zora mules show the car accompanied by C7s with big rear wings and camouflaged front clips. The illustration above shows the ZR1 featuring huge air intakes and additional aero tweaks. The C6 ZR1’s LS9 is rated at 638 hp, and the C7 Z06’s LT4 supercharged small-block makes 650 hp. We expect the C7 ZR1’s supercharged small-block’s horsepower number to begin with a seven.

The C8 Corvette is expected to again use the latest performance variants of Chevrolet’s venerable small-block V-8 under its relocated engine cover. GM also has been developing a new 4.0-liter double-overhead-cam turbocharged V-8 primarily for Cadillac models. That engine would provide more variation, beyond sheetmetal, to distinguish the C8 from Cadillac’s rumored mid-engine sports car.

Although not confirmed, a Cadillac sports car based on the mid-engine Corvette is believed to be under development. GM has trademarked the Manta Ray name for a performance variant of the C8 and E-Ray for a performance hybrid.

The 2019 Corvette goes on sale in mid- to late 2018. The C7 ZR1 should start from an estimated $105,000, while the Zora might offer a base price as low as $65,000 or as high as $95,000.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $24,525

With tighter exterior dimensions and no V-6 option, the Equinox has lost 400 pounds while adopting the Bow Tie’s sculpted new design language. Options include everything from denim-style seat fabric to the Cruze’s 137-hp 1.6-liter turbodiesel rated at 240 lb-ft of torque. Gas engine options are the 170-hp 1.5-liter and 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo fours, the latter getting a nine-speed automatic. The others get a six-speed automatic.

Also added: low-speed automatic braking, surround vision, active aero shutters, and a “kneeling” rear seat allowing a flat load floor. AWD is available only with the 2.0-liter turbo engine. Chevy expects 40 mpg highway for the diesel. Gas fuel efficiency is 22-26/28-32 mpg city/highway. The Equinox is on sale now, starting at $24,525.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

When To Expect It: Spring 2019

The Silverado 1500 will get much-needed tech upgrades to stay competitive in 2019 but just enough as to not scare off its core audience. No console or dial shifters here, just an old-school column shifter to placate die-hards. MyLink infotainment will invade the center stack along with a 110-volt AC power outlet and USB ports, maybe even a push-button ignition or steering wheel paddles. Under a hood scoop borrowed from the 2500HD, a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 255 hp could join the 285-hp 4.3-liter V-6, th 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8, and the 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8. All eight-speed transmissions should eventually graduate to the new 10-speed automatic as well. An all-new lighter frame and a few choice aluminum body panels could help it shed a few pounds when it goes on sale in spring 2019 for an estimated $29,000.

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $30,875

The sportier midsize Chevrolet Traverse offers a new standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that’s rated at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque with optional AWD. Its updated 3.6-liter V-6 engine offers 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to an all-new nine-speed transmission that was codeveloped with Ford. Sadly, all powertrains come with automatic start/stop standard with no defeat button. The roomy crossover SUV has three rows of seats that can fit up to six and a half adults. (We tried seven, but it got too close for comfort.) Chevy’s second-generation family truckster weighs 4,362 pounds, but it’s surprisingly lighter than the previous generation by 351 pounds. Premier replaces LTZ, and High Country is now the top-of-the-line offering while LS and LT trims stay the same. The Traverse is available now with a base price of $30,875.

2018 Dodge Challenger Demon

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $84,995



Demonic possession isn’t anything to be taken lightly, and neither is Dodge’s 2018 Challenger Demon. A car made of devilish stats—840 hp, 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds, the quarter mile in 9.65 seconds—has been summoned.



On 91-octane gas, the supercharged V-8 generates 808 hp and 770 lb-ft (840 hp requires race gas), while drag racing-sourced technologies such as a transmission brake, anti-lag, the first air-conditioning charge cooler, and a suspension setup designed to perfect a hard drag launch help thrust the street-legal drag car down the track.

Holy water isn’t included, and neither is the front passenger seat, rear trunk lining, or rear seats. All are available, however, for a single dollar each, as is a Demon Crate with a smattering of drag-racing goodies. The Demon starts at $84,995.

2023 Ferrari Dino, F173

When To Expect It: Dino in 2023, F173 in 2019

Ferrari has pondered both adding a sedan to its lineup and green-lighting the long-rumored Dino. The sedan is dead, but the Dino (illustrated here) is a go. It will be based on the next-gen replacement for the 488, code-named F173. The mid-engine, twin-turbo V-6-powered Dino now has an official development code (F17X) and a launch window in 2023—several years after the F173. However, changing legislation and marketing considerations may bring it forward a year or two. According to sources, the car sits on a slightly shorter wheelbase than the F173, which needs more room for its upgraded V-8, tipped to deliver 723 hp and 796 lb-ft of torque in plug-in hybrid guise. The Dino’s 2.9-liter engine is reportedly good for 610 hp and 442 lb-ft. Although the electric motor is placed between engine and gearbox, Ferrari is designing the F173 to accommodate an electric front-wheel-drive module at a later stage. We are led to believe the price for the Dino will likely start at around $240,000 and the 488’s replacement around $300,000.

2021 Ferrari F16X SUV

When To Expect It: Not before 2021

As adamantly as Ferrari honcho Sergio Marchionne denies the possibility of a prancing horse SUV, signs point toward a GTC4Lusso spin-off that will veer eerily close to sport-utility territory. “We will never build an SUV” is the textbook refrain from Maranello execs, though insiders add that the Lusso platform has plenty of room for expansion in the direction of a more spacious, longer-wheelbase vehicle that manages to maintain a reasonably low center of gravity. With rumors swirling around a plug-in hybrid incorporating a turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 and a 161-hp, 221-lb-ft electric motor, further differentiation from the Lusso would bring it closer in spirit to upcoming luxe SUVs like the Aston Martin DBX and Rolls-Royce Cullinan and away from more off-road-capable offerings such as the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus. With the next-gen Lusso due in 2020, this almost-SUV could debut as early as 2021.

2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso

On Sale: Now / Base Price: $300,000

The all-wheel-drive Ferrari FF caught immeasurable flak for its un-Ferrari-like silhouette and quirky swagger. Sleek, it was not. It was weird. But just as Ferraristi were finally starting to wrap their heads around the hunchback from Maranello, the $300,000 GTC4Lusso arrives to quiet critics with its lower, curvier, and meaner looks. Keeping with the sexed-up exterior is an upgrade to the 6.3-liter V-12, whose redesigned combustion chambers facilitate a 29-hp increase to 680, while torque escalates 10 lb-ft to 514. Following in the footsteps of the F12tdf (and, subsequently, the 812 Superfast), the Lusso gains a four-wheel-steering system that factors several dynamic variables before turning the rear wheels. Interestingly, the system is also able to “thrust vector”—that is, turn only the inside rear wheel in order to stabilize handling when necessary.

The refreshed interior takes a quantum leap toward relevance, most notably thanks to an up-dated infotainment system managed by a new, centrally positioned 10.3-inch touchscreen. A secondary “co-pilot” touchscreen has been added for the passenger, offering a digital dashboard (complete with speed, revs, gear position, and g-force), multimedia controls, or navigation setup. In the grand spirit of F1 cockpits, key buttons and switches have been moved to the steering wheel. Say what you will about a four-seat Ferrari with cargo space, the 208-mph GTC4Lusso quells critics with its freshened-up styling, power bump, and modernized interior.

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

On Sale: Spring 2018; Base Price: $335,275

The fastest, most powerful production car ever to wear the prancing horse storms onto our shores this fall to replace Ferrari’s previous front-engine star, the F12. Boasting a new direct-injection, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 making a staggering 789 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 530 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm, the aptly named Superfast can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds on to a top speed of 211 mph. Under the gorgeous bodywork (styled in-house) lies a vast array of advanced tech, from an updated F1 seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox to rear-wheel steering, the latest Side Slip Control, and Ferrari’s first-ever use of electric power steering. You’ll need at least $335,275 if you’re planning to hitch a Superfast ride of your own when it goes on sale in spring 2018.

2018 Ford EcoSport

On Sale: Early 2018; Base Price: $24,000 (est)

Smaller, more economical crossovers continue to be a hot trend in the automotive landscape. Ford’s 2018 EcoSport aims to target a market looking for space-saving convenience while retaining some SUV capability. The EcoSport’s architecture shares the Fiesta’s B3 platform and can be optioned with either a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder EcoBoost or a 2.0 liter four-cylinder coupled with Ford’s Intelligent AWD. Both come standard with six-speed automatic transmissions.

Expect Ford’s new Sync 3 infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an optional B&O Play audio system tuned by Harman’s engineers. The 2018 EcoSport will arrive at dealerships in early 2018 with a price that will likely start less than the Escape’s $24,645.

2018 Ford Expedition

On Sale: Fall 2017; Base Price: $48,000 (est)

Sitting on a modified version of Ford’s latest F-150 chassis, the new Expedition features an aluminum body, which helps the trucklike SUV shed more than 300 pounds compared to its previous generation. Powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine, Ford says the 2018 Expedition will be the most powerful Expedition ever, although Ford hasn’t released full specs. It will also feature the new 10-speed automatic transmission that was recently launched in Ford’s Raptor pickup.

Inside, customers will be treated to the Expedition’s signature spaciously comfortable cabin, also featuring Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system, wireless charging, a 12-speaker B&O Play premium audio system, and seating for up to eight. The 2018 Ford Expedition will arrive this fall for around $48,000.

2019 Ford Explorer

For its sixth generation, the 2019 Ford Explorer will receive a new aluminum chassis and body, a host of new engines, and all the creature comforts customers are looking for. The Explorer will grow in size, and the interior will be decidedly more upscale as Ford pivots the Explorer toward more affluent buyers.

Under the hood, the Explorer will likely receive two available engines: Ford’s turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost and the larger twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 also found in the Expedition and F-150. For the larger 3.5-liter V-6 engine, the Explorer will also receive the new 10-speed automatic gearbox co-developed with General Motors.

With test-mule sightings increasing, look for the 2019 Ford Explorer to debut in the very near future with a price tag similar to the 2017 Explorer’s $32,605.

2018 Ford Fiesta ST

On Sale: 2018; Base Price: $22,000 (est)

For 2018, the Fiesta ST drops the previous iteration’s turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine for an all-new 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine generating 197 horsepower, the same as its predecessor, but 213 lb-ft of torque, which is 11 more than the last engine. The new engine can also disengage two cylinders during low-load situations, helping fuel economy.

The 2018 Ford Fiesta ST will also feature a new drive-mode system, offering three selectable modes, including Normal, Sport, and Track, which will change a variety of things including steering, stability control, and the car’s active exhaust.

The European market will receive the 2018 Fiesta ST early next year, but it’s increasingly likely Ford will kill the Fiesta for the U.S. altogether, relying instead on the EcoSport.

2018 Ford GT

On Sale: Sold out, new orders open early 2018; Base Price: $450,000

If you read last month’s cover story, there isn’t much you don’t know about the stomping, $450,000 Ford GT. Developed to conquer the 24 Hours of Le Mans—a feat the competition version accomplished in 2016—and built in Canada by racing outfit Multimatic, this is the ultimate embodiment of sports-car racing tech in a street car. The GT boasts a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and body panels, advanced active aerodynamics, and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to support its 647-hp, 550-lb-ft 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6. It is one of the quickest, best-handling supercars we’ve ever tested, with a 0-60-mph time of about 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 216 mph. The bad news: The first 750 cars are sold. Ford will begin accepting applications for the final 250 in early 2018.

2019 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500

When To Expect It: Late 2018

Ford’s latest light-to-light hellion is out for muscle-car blood, putting the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on notice.

With the ZL1 putting down 650 horsepower and the Hellcat producing 707, Ford’s newest track-ready Mustang Shelby GT500 will likely feature a supercharged version of the GT350’s 5.2-liter V-8 “Voodoo” engine generating more than 700 horsepower. Yet don’t count on the supercharged engine to scream like its naturally aspirated brethren. It likely won’t feature the GT350’s flat-plane crankshaft, which yields the Shelby’s signature yowl. Do expect to see carbon wheels and wide, sticky tires.

Expect a price tag worthy of its 700-plus horsepower rating—likely more than $70,000. There’s a chance the next GT500 will debut by the end of the year, in time for the GT500’s 50th anniversary. When it will actually land in buyers’ hands, however, remains unclear.

2020 Genesis GV80

When To Expect It: 2019

Hyundai’s nascent luxury brand offered a preview of its first SUV, the midsize GV80, at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The first effort for new Genesis design boss Luc Donckerwolke, the GV80 bears many cues that will remind onlookers of his former employer, Bentley.

“The GV80 concept is an SUV that alludes to the confidence and evolution of the Genesis brand,” Donckerwolke said of the design. “Its design is timeless, with an understated yet dynamic overall surface complexity.”

Although the concept is a hydrogen-powered plug-in, the production GV80 should come with more conventional powerplants, such as the G80’s 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6, when it arrives. Genesis is mum on timing, but expect a debut in 2019 as a 2020 model with a starting price around $50,000.

2018 GMC Terrain

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $25,970

The second-generation GMC Terrain rolled out at the 2017 Detroit auto show with an all-new design, fresh powerplants, a controversial push-button shifter, and a weight that’s roughly 400 pounds lighter.

Taking the place of the first-gen’s naturally aspirated 2.4-liter I-4 and 3.6-liter V-6 under the Terrain’s hood are a trio of turbo fours—two gasoline and one diesel. The smaller of the gas mills displaces 1.5 liters and makes 170 hp along with 203 lb-ft of torque, while the larger 2.0-liter unit is good for 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to a nine-speed auto. The 1.6-liter diesel makes 137 hp and 240 lb-ft and is mated to a six-speed auto. Prices start at $25,970.

2018 Honda Accord

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $30,930

It’s mainstream, but that doesn’t mean it’s boring. In fact, having driven a prototype of the 2018 Honda Accord at the Tochigi test facility in Japan, we can assure you it’s anything but.

Wearing an all-new design and chassis structure, the 2018 Accord promises more curb appeal as well as better efficiency, smarter driver assistance, more in-cabin tech, and upgraded comfort, space, and materials. It’s aiming to be an all-around better car than the existing Accord, which is no small feat.

To get there, Honda is making some surprising moves. First, it’s ditching its excellent V-6 engine for a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that shares its origin with the Civic Type R’s, though in Accord spec, it likely makes only 252 hp as opposed to the Type R’s 306 hp. Second, it gets an all-new in-house-designed 10-speed automatic transmission as well as a six-speed manual.

The all-new Accord will be on sale at U.S. dealerships this fall. Expect pricing similar to the current Accord, spanning the $22,000 to $35,000-plus range.

2018 Honda Clarity

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $35,000 (est)

For the 2018 model year, Honda’s groundbreaking, SoCal-only Clarity Fuel Cell sedan (available currently by lease only) is joined by two new versions: the Clarity Electric (initially available only in California and Oregon) and the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid (sold nationwide). The electric version shares many components with its fuel-cell sibling, including the AC electric motor. (Horsepower is down from 174 hp to 161, but torque remains at 221 lb-ft.) With a 25.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack beneath the rear floor, the five-passenger Clarity provides a less-than-stellar 80-mile driving range but is roomy and can be fully recharged in three hours. The more versatile Plug-In sports a smaller 17-kWh battery but a more robust 181-horsepower electric motor with torque rated at 232 lb-ft. Along with a gas-fed 1.5-liter inline-four, the motor is said to deliver more than 330 miles of range (up to 42 miles on electricity alone). Both are expected to start at around $35,000 before incentives.

2017 Honda Civic Si

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $24,775

First unveiled for the 2017 model year, the new Civic Si makes the price-value equation burst into flames. The first turbocharged Si, it romps with 205 horses and 192 lb-ft of torque from a 1.5-liter four-cylinder also fortified with variable valve timing, 20.3 psi of boost pressure, and a lofty 10.3:1 compression ratio. Peak power arrives 1,300 rpm sooner with the new turbo engine than in the previous naturally aspirated unit, while peak torque hits 2,300 rpm sooner. Yet you can buy an Si (available in coupe and sedan body styles) for just $24,775. Also onboard is a six-speed manual shifter (the only transmission offered), adaptive dampers, a limited-slip front diff, and optional Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

2017 Honda Civic Type R

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $34,775

The Civic Si isn’t sporty enough for you? Then consider the new Type R hatchback variant. It’s the most powerful Honda ever sold in the U.S. and the fastest front-driver around the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife with a 7:43.8 lap time. The unskilled need not apply: The Type R is also only available with a six-speed manual transmission. Track rats in training will appreciate the automatic downshift rev-matching feature, however, which offers two modes—one for the street, one more track-ready—and eliminates the need for tricky heel-toe footwork. Multilink rear suspension and dual-axis MacPherson front struts help balance the chassis, and dual-pinion electric-assist power steering handles direction changes. Even the hood has been lightened, going with an all-aluminum construction that shaves 11.7 pounds from the Type R’s curb weight.

Unlike previous high-revving Honda hot hatches (but like the Si), the new Type R gets its punch from a turbocharger and 23.2 psi of boost pressure. Honda gooses this little beast with all sorts of go-fast hardware, including adaptive damping, 20.0-by-8.5-inch aluminum wheels, a three-mode drive system, a water-cooled oil cooler, and a turbocharged i-VTEC 2.0-liter four-cylinder making a scalding 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm (redline is 7,000 rpm) and 295 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm. With a claimed top speed of 169 mph, the Type R is the fastest hot hatch in America. Incredibly, it’s a bargain too, starting at $34,775.

2018 Honda Odyssey

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $30,930

Already one of our favorite minivans, the Odyssey is refreshed and improved for 2018. Riding on a new structure that’s lighter yet more rigid, the Odyssey also benefits from a redesigned rear suspension and, up front, a new dual-pinion electric steering system. Under the hood lies Honda’s familiar 3.5-liter V-6 engine, now uprated to deliver 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque—increases of 32 hp and 12 lb-ft. New are nine- and 10-speed automatic transmissions (the latter standard on Touring and Elite versions). All Odysseys are quieter inside, thanks to standard active noise cancellation, acoustic glass on the windshield and side windows, and triple door seals. Interior improvements include a new 8.0-inch touchscreen display (standard on all but base editions), softer materials, a new one-piece instrument panel, and a new system called CabinWatch, which uses an overhead camera (which also works at night) to allow the driver to keep tabs on passengers in the second and third rows. It’s brilliant. Honda’s latest Odyssey starts at $30,930.

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT, GT Sport

On Sale: Fall 2017; Base Price: $20,000 (est)

Lower, wider, longer, roomier inside, and more aggressive outside, the new Elantra is available in two flavors: GT and GT Sport. The GT gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 162 hp and mated with a choice of manual or automatic six-speed transmissions. The GT Sport gets a 1.6-liter turbo-four kicking out 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft; output flows through a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Sport also gets a multilink rear suspension (instead of the GT’s torsion beam) plus 18-inch wheels (versus the GT’s 17s). Don’t be fooled by the tidy exterior: The new Elantra can seat up to five, and the GT Sport includes as standard such premium features as leather seats, aluminum pedals, dual-zone climate control, and an 8.0-inch display that’s ready for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A whole slew of smart safety tech is available, too. Base price is about $20,000.

2018 Hyundai Ioniq

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $22,200 (Hybrid), $29,500 (Electric), $27,500 (Plug-In est)

Although Hyundai’s 58-combined-mpg Ioniq Hybrid four-door hatchback (starting at $22,200) has been on sale for about a year now and the Ioniq Electric—124-mile range, starting at $29,500—is now available in California, the big news for 2018 is the arrival of the new Ioniq Plug-In for about $27,500, which will be available around the time you read this. Under the hood lies the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder found in the hybrid with 104 hp and 109 lb-ft of torque plus a 44.5-kWh electric motor that adds 60 hp, upping total system output to 139 hp. Interestingly, for a transmission the Plug-In uses not a CVT but a six-speed dual-clutch automatic, which is smoother than the CVT in the Toyota Prius. Electric range is at least 27 miles, and the Plug-In can be fully recharged with a 240-volt charger in 2.5 hours. Inside, the car is refreshingly devoid of whimsical hybrid details; the cockpit and dash look like a standard car’s, including a three-person back seat.

2018 Hyundai Kona

On Sale: March 2018; Base Price: $20,500 (est)

Hyundai will look to scoop up what’s left of the booming subcompact crossover space, launching its all-new Kona for the U.S. in March 2018. The Kona arrives following a long gestation period, which Hyundai executives deemed necessary to meet the demands of its intended customers in global markets.

Despite familiar powertrain choices, the Kona rides on a new small crossover platform that prioritizes cargo capacity and offers all-wheel drive. Key features include a new color head-up display as well as safety technology with pedestrian detection. Hyundai expects 35-40 percent of customers to splurge for the uprated 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, which churns out 175 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This powertrain has a pleasant, torquey zip to it, and while the Kona’s handling prowess is respectable, it’s still shy of Mazda’s CX-3.

Styling will play the biggest role in whether you love or hate the Kona. Chief designers Luc Donckerwolke and SangYup Lee envisioned a fresh direction for Hyundai’s new crossover, signaling a more extroverted take for future models.

Expect a base price from an estimated $20,500.

2019 Infiniti QX80

On Sale: 2018; Base Price: $65,000 (est)

The full-size SUV is something of a dinosaur, with many in the industry predicting its extinction anew every year. Although the current Infiniti QX80 will cease production at the end of the year, the Japanese luxury brand already has a replacement in the works. Due to make its auto show debut this fall, with sales starting sometime in 2018, the next QX80—or its as-yet-unnamed replacement—will be based heavily on the QX80 Monograph concept shown at the 2017 New York auto show (pictured).

Of course, the production version will be less extreme than the over-the-top Monograph concept, but it points the way forward for the styling and details to be found on Infiniti’s next full-size SUV. By any measure, that’s a very good thing. The Monograph concept’s crisp lines and muted curves give an unexpected visual lightness and athleticism to what is, ultimately, a very large vehicle. Expect it to cost about $65,000 when it arrives.

2018 Infiniti Q50, Red Sport 400

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $33,950 (Q50), $49,605 (Red Sport)

Unveiled at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 should be arriving in U.S. showrooms, bringing with it an updated design inside and out. Two exterior look packages give the already stylish sedan greater variety for 2018, with Sport models getting unique design cues to separate them from the Pure and Luxe versions.

The interior of the 2018 Q50 gets new stitching around the instrument panel and on the leather shift knob. Although the changes are minor for the new model year, the Q50’s design-forward aesthetic and strong offering of driver assistance tech make it a smart buy in a competitive segment. For the enthusiast seeking unruly power in the same attractive package, the Q50 Red Sport 400 is the ticket, with 400 horsepower on tap from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine.

Pricing for the 2018 Infiniti Q50 starts at $33,950 for the base model, rising to $49,605 for the Q50 Red Sport 400.

2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

On Sale: 2018; Base Price: $190,000 (est)

Supercar performance in a sedan body? Yes, please. Spotted running laps around the Nürburgring in May, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will be available in 2018 in very limited numbers, according to Jaguar. The super sedan will be powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged 592-hp V-8 engine, and Jaguar says it will be the “most powerful, agile, and extreme” vehicle that the mad scientists at Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations have ever created. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June, and Jaguar says it will make only 300 of the hand-assembled vehicles available. There’s no word on whether any of those will even make it Stateside, but like the Project 7 that launched the F-Type SVR, it’s highly likely that we’ll see some version of Project 8 in a more widely available Jaguar very soon. Expect a $190,000-plus price tag when the XE Project 8 hits the streets next year.

2018 Jaguar E-Pace

On Sale: Early 2018; Base Price: $39,595

Against all odds, Ian Callum’s sensual design magic translates spectacularly to the crossover SUV form with the Jaguar F-Pace, and it’s about to do so once again for a new, smaller crossover: the E-Pace. Due to debut in early 2018 and priced at $39,595, the new crossover promises 246 hp in standard trim and 296 hp for R-Dynamic models. Both use a turbocharged Ingenium four-cylinder and AWD powertrain. Don’t mistake the E-Pace for the forthcoming all-electric I-Pace, which arrives in the second half of 2018.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

On Sale: Late 2017; Base Price: $71,445

When BMW and Audi bowed out early this decade, Mercedes carried on as the only player in the midsize luxury station wagon market. Volvo’s V90 marked the Swedish return, and now the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake makes the niche segment a crowd of three. With the F-Pace SUV, we’re surprised Jaguar even built a new XF wagon, let alone one for U.S. buyers. We aren’t complaining. The sedan is available with a gas or diesel four-cylinder and two versions of the supercharged V-6 making 340 or 380 hp. No word yet on engine choices for the wagon. The sole transmission will be an eight-speed automatic. Sales commence later this year, with prices starting at $71,445.

2017 Jeep Compass

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $22,090

When we first saw Jeep’s new volume player, the redesigned Compass was a sight for sore eyes. The release of a new Compass meant dealer lots might finally be purged of the old first-generation SUV that haunted consumers for 10 long years.

The new Compass rides on a stretched variant of the familiar FCA small platform shared with the Renegade and 500X, giving it similar but slightly larger proportions than its cousins. Underneath the all-new sheetmetal beats the 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder heart, routing 180 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque through either a six-speed manual transmission or nine-speed automatic transmission for the 4×4 models and a six-speed auto for the front-wheel drivers.

Inside, the Compass washes away the dated interior of the first-gen and incorporates Jeep’s current interior design language. Prices for the 2017 Jeep Compass begin at $22,090 and reach $29,840 for the luxe Limited model.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, 2017 Trailhawk

On Sale: Now (Trailhawk), Late 2017 (Trackhawk); Base Price: $44,190 (Trailhawk), $80,000 (Trackhawk)

For those who plan on putting their cushy Grand Cherokee through more than just people-hauling duty, Jeep offers two extra flavors. First, check out the new 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (pictured). Think Grand Cherokee SRT but with a Hellcat heart. The 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 spits out the requisite 707 hp and 645 lb-ft, enough to shove the SUV to 60 mph in a scalding 3.5 seconds on to a top speed of 180 mph. Jeep hasn’t announced the official price yet, but it won’t be cheap—expect a price tag right around the $80,000 mark. Look for it to go on sale later this year.

Then there is the rugged Trailhawk. This package adds a bucket of rough-and-ready off-road hardware to the already capable Grand Cherokee, with prices beginning at $44,190. But sorry, it’s not as hardcore as a Wrangler Rubicon. There’s extra grip from Goodyear Adventure all-terrain tires and some underbody protection in the form of skidplates, but the suspension and powertrains are unchanged compared to the regular Grand Cherokee equipped with the air suspension.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

On Sale: 2018; Base Price: $25,000 (est)

Adhering to the same geologic time scale as the mountains it climbs, the replacement for the current 10-year-old JK Jeep Wrangler should arrive sometime in 2018. Jeep has been mum on any specific details, but we’ve seen enough test mules and leaked CAD images to get a clear idea of what we can expect.

For the most part, the new JL-code-named Wrangler looks to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary, and that’s probably a good thing, considering how fanatical Wrangler enthusiasts can be. Looking at test mules and listening to industry chatter, it looks like the JL will retain the same beloved body-on-frame construction, boxy, upright proportions, and beefy solid front and rear axles. Inside, expect more refinement and updated infotainment technology.

The JL might also be the debut of the new Hurricane turbocharged four-cylinder, replacing the older 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. We hear rumblings of a new pickup variant, but we’ve been hearing that for years, so we’ll believe it when we see it. Look for this new Jeep to start around $25,000.

2019 Kia Telluride

When To Expect It: As Early As 2018

The Kia Telluride is the Korean automaker’s second attempt at a full-size SUV after the failure of the 2009 Kia Borrego, and it made its debut at last year’s Detroit auto show. Based on the Kia Sorento, the Telluride is taller, wider, and longer than the smaller crossover and is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain—a 3.5-liter direct-injected 270-hp V-6 mated to a 130-hp electric motor. It isn’t just what’s under the hood that has us interested; it’s also the “health and wellness monitoring” tech inside. The seven-passenger, three-row concept SUV featured rear suicide doors, rear passenger footrests, and seating that included heart-rate monitoring and therapeutic LED lighting designed to reduce stress and fatigue and treat jet lag. Look for prices to start around $33,000.

2018 Kia Stinger

On Sale: Late 2017; Base Price: $30,000 (est)

Kia has fired a warning shot at German luxury carmakers with its new four-door sport sedan, the Stinger, which made its debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four that puts out 255 hp or an optional 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 boasting 365 hp, the Stinger made waves because it offered a lot of firsts for the Korean brand. The Stinger will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. It’s based on the same platform as the K900; Kia worked hard to give the Stinger a 50/50 weight distribution, targeting the sedan at well-heeled buyers looking for an alternative to a fast German car. The Stinger is due to hit showrooms in 2018 and will have optional all-wheel drive. Pricing hasn’t been officially announced but should start around $30,000.

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $2,000,000

A decade ago, no one could have predicted Koenigsegg’s meteoric rise. The Swedish vehicle manufacturer now routinely builds hypercars that defy logic, sense, and sometimes the laws of physics (see the company’s single-gear Regera). Its latest offering, the Agera RS, is no different.

Twin variable-geometry turbochargers coupled to the brand’s own 5.0-liter V-8 generate 1,160 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque. That’s plenty of propulsion for the 2,800-pound, mostly carbon-fiber hypercar. The standard Agera, with 200 fewer horses and 300 extra pounds, hits 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, tops out at 273 mph, and goes 0-124-0 mph in just 12.6 seconds. The RS should beat all of that.

Only 25 examples will be built, and each carries a price of more than $2,000,000.

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $421,350

Even the mightiest supercars get long in the tooth, and when they do, a fresh-faced update is unveiled, rendering the old car obsolete and good for nothing but gathering dust. In this case, the regular humdrum Lamborghini Aventador was put out to pasture after five years of production, replaced with the new Aventador S.

The most notable change is the 39-hp boost to an eye-watering 730 hp and 509 lb-ft of torque. This twist comes from the same 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine, now wearing revised valve timing and intake design and a more aggressive exhaust system. Performance is stellar, with 0-60 mph arriving in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.

Power is still managed by the controversial seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission, routing power to all four wheels. What’s new is four-wheel steering, a first for the Aventador, and a revised front fascia that improves aero.

If you’re thinking of picking one up, be advised that prices start at $421,350.

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $274,390

Following in the footsteps of the bygone Gallardo, the Huracán is back to the front of the supercar pack with the new track-oriented go-fast Performante spec. Like all great track specials, power is up, weight is down, and aero is more aggressive.

On the power front, the Huracán’s 5.2-liter V-10 engine sports upgraded titanium valves and a new exhaust system, pushing out an extra 28 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque for a total of 630 hp and 443 lb-ft. Power is still handled by Lamborghini’s excellent seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Thanks to extensive use of carbon-fiber composite, the Performante sheds 88 pounds from the regular car. This, when combined with upgraded suspension, sharper steering, and trick adaptive aerodynamics, allows the Performante to lap the Nürburgring in an astounding 6:52.01. That’s a good 5 seconds faster than the mega-expensive, very fast Porsche 918 Spyder.

Prices for the 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante begin at $274,390.

2018 Land Rover Discovery

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $50,985

The new Discovery is finally upon us, usurping the 7-year-old LR4 as Land Rover’s bread-and-butter midsize model. With the return of the Discovery comes a raft of massive changes and refinements to the SUV, including a weight-loss program to shed a whopping 800 pounds.

It’s not smaller, however. The new Disco packs an additional 5.5 inches of length and 1.5 inches of wheelbase over the LR4. The missing poundage is largely the result of an increased use of aluminum construction.

Power comes from a choice of two engines: the familiar 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 putting out 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque and the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 making 254 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Both powerplants send power to all four wheels through the trusty ZF eight-speed transmission.

The Discovery carries a starting price of $50,985.

2018 Lexus LC 500h

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $97,505

For those not interested in Lexus’ 5.0-liter V-8 screamer in the regular LC 500, the LC 500h is an eco-friendly, efficiency-forward model. Thankfully, the wonderfully dramatic LC styling remains, as does the sumptuous interior. However, in place of the V-8 is a new hybrid powertrain shared with the new LS hybrid. A 3.5-liter V-6 combines forces with two electric motors for a combined output of 354 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Surprisingly, power is managed by a four-speed automatic transmission developed specifically for the LC hybrid.

It’s not as fast or dynamic as the V-8 LC, but when a car looks this striking, who cares what’s under the hood?

The 2018 Lexus LC 500h is already on dealer lots and can be yours for a hefty $97,505.

2018 Lexus LS

On Sale: Mid-2018; Base Price: $72,520 (est)

Ever the irreverent pick in the full-sized executive sedan segment, the new Lexus LS proves the automaker still makes world-class luxury cars.

Visually, it wears a version of the same familiar spindle grille that we know and tolerate. Overall, the LS has a more angular, distinctive design than the outgoing car. From some angles, it looks downright aggressive.

Underneath the fancy new threads lives an all-new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, pushing out an impressive 415 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. Power drives the wheels through Lexus’ 10-speed transmission yanked from the new LC. Spring for the LS Hybrid, and motivation comes from a hybrid 3.5-liter V-6. When combined with two electric motors and a 310-volt battery, it produces a combined 354 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Lexus says the new LS will be upon us mid-2018. Expect pricing to be similar to the current model’s $72,520 starting point.

2019 Lexus UX

When To Expect It: Sometime in 2019

If the Lexus NX wasn’t angular or funky enough, please make your way over to the forthcoming UX. Sure, we’ve only seen the UX in the form of the outlandish concept from a few months back (pictured), but the Japanese luxury automaker warned us a production model was on its way soon. The SUV would conceivably arrive as a sub-NX model for the same crowd interested in the IS sedan. It should be sportier and more aggressive than the bigger models and likely have slightly better driving dynamics than the other SUVs. If so, pricing would likely follow suit, starting around the $30,000 mark. Power is likely to come from Lexus’ turbocharged four-cylinder family, along with the popular SUV-focused hybrid drivetrain that made its debut on the NX. Nothing official yet, but keep an eye out for the UX in 2019.

2018 Lincoln Navigator

On Sale: Late 2017; Base Price: $70,000 (est)

Picking up where the new Continental left off, the new Navigator full-size SUV incorporates the new schnoz we first saw on the Continental concept and offers a smoother, more refined shape than the outgoing SUV.

So far, we’ve only seen the range-topping Black Label. If you spring for this big-buck version, the interior is one of the best we’ve seen in the segment. It’s a well-designed, luxurious environment that offers much of the same amenities we came to enjoy on the Continental, including those trick 30-way adjustable seats.

Its 450 hp along with 500 lb-ft of torque come from the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 and gets sent to all four wheels through the new 10-speed transmission. Specifics on trims aren’t available yet, but from the looks of the preproduction car, it will be worth the wait. Expect the 2018 Navigator’s price to start around $70,000.

2019 Lynk & Co. 01

When To Expect It: Sometime in 2019

Lynk & Co. was founded in 2016 after the China-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group automotive manufacturer saw a niche market between the company’s Geely-branded automobiles and the newly acquired Volvo, with its first offering being the five-passenger 01 crossover SUV.

Based on the Compact Modular Architecture, which also underpins some Volvos, the base 01 crossover will feature a 1.5-liter three-cylinder hybrid engine, with higher-priced trims using Volvo’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a pure electric drivetrain likely coming later in the crossover’s development and life cycle.

Like Tesla, Lynk & Co. wants to use a direct-to-consumers sales model, bypassing traditional dealership franchises and allowing owners to spec their car however they like. Lynk & Co plans on launching in the U.S. and Europe by 2019, with prices likely to range between $19,000 and $28,000 to start.

2018 Maserati GranTurismo

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $134,625

Although the GranTurismo has now been in production for an entire decade, Maserati’s halo grand tourer continues to soldier on with its latest—and potentially last—update, giving the sports coupe a mild exterior refresh while thoroughly updating its interior.

Underneath the somewhat-new sheetmetal sits the same naturally aspirated Ferrari-derived 4.7-liter V-8 generating 460 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. That thrust is sent through an electro-actuated automatic gearbox to the rear wheels, allowing the GranTurismo to hit 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds with a top speed of 185 mph.

Inside, the cabin sees a revised infotainment center that features an 8.4-inch touchscreen display plucked from the Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte models, as well as a new rearview camera and Fiat Chrysler’s now-ubiquitous rotary control dial.

Pricing for the 2018 GranTurismo begins at $134,625.

2017 Mazda CX-5

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $24,985

Mazda’s CX-5 was its top-selling model last year and is on track to beat those sales once again. The redesigned crossover offers a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G inline-four engine that makes 187 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a 2.2-liter diesel I-4. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and are available in FWD or AWD variants. The four-door compact crossover seats five and is lower and longer than its predecessor. The revised version offers a quieter cabin, thanks to thicker glass, and sports a power liftgate and rear seats that finally fold flat with a 40/20/40 split. Although the CX-5 won’t win any races with a 0-60-mph time of 7.8 seconds, it does offer G-Vectoring Control to assist in cornering as you zoom-zoom to the mall. The Grand Touring trim is the way to go if you don’t want a bare-bones cabin, and it’ll also tow 2,000 pounds in a pinch. It’s on sale now for a base price of $24,985

2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $32,430

Our multiple All-Star winner Miata gets a retractable fastback that gives the tight two-seater a targa-style look when the new hard top is retracted. It goes down in 13 seconds but adds an additional 113 pounds to the soft-top’s heft. It’s fun and fast, and its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine offers 155 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a highly recommended six-speed manual transmission or an automatic one for the non-joystick crowd. While the smaller fourth-gen MX-5 was crafted with the driver in mind, the passenger gets the driveshaft—literally. Good luck squeezing into it if you happen to be in the 6-foot-tall range. We’d love to see some improvements there in future updates. The MX-5 Miata RF is only available in the Club and Grand Touring trims. Prices start at $32,430 for the Club RF and $33,495 for the GT model. If you want a more sedate ride, opt for a six-speed automatic transmission that adds $730 on the Club and $1,205 on the GT.

2020 McLaren BP23

When To Expect It: Sometime in 2019

The mighty McLaren F1 was, for many, the quintessential supercar. Its most iconic attribute, a three-abreast seating arrangement, soon will be resurrected with McLaren’s code-named BP23 Hyper-GT.

Inside the teardrop profile sits a hybrid drivetrain likely capable of producing more than 1,000 horsepower. McLaren’s CEO Mike Flewitt says it will be faster than all McLaren road cars. However, unlike the company’s P1 hypercar, the BP23 won’t be a track weapon, focusing more on long-distance grand touring, hence the Hyper-GT moniker.

Only 106 BP23s will be built—the same number of F1s built in 1992—and they’re all already spoken for. “When we did finally announce it,” Flewitt says, “we were absolutely inundated with applications. I had to find polite ways to say no.”

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2019 with a price tag of about $2,000,000. However, U.S. buyers will have to import the car under Show and Display laws because the U.S. government won’t allow a center-seat car to be homologated and sold.

2018 McLaren 720S

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $270,000

Developing a worthy successor to the McLaren 650S was never going to be easy, but with the 720S McLaren has pushed the brand’s engineering prowess to new heights that can be seen in almost every aspect of the new supercar.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 generating 710 horse-power and 567 lb-ft of torque, the 720S is capable of hitting 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, 124 mph in 7.8 seconds, and a top speed of 212 mph. Braking from 124 mph takes a quick 4.6 seconds.

The occupants are wrapped in McLaren’s new Monocage II, a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis developed for incredible durability and improved sightlines. Its new Proactive Chassis Control II system allows drivers to choose from Comfort, Sport, Track, and Drift modes. McLaren’s 720S starts at roughly $270,000 and can be ordered now.

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63

On Sale: Late 2017 ; Base Price: $105,395

For those in the know, the E63 has long been a gold standard of do-it-all enthusiasm. Fast, smooth, businesslike—the E63 accomplishes everything with a grin and a slightly wild eye. For 2018, AMG has uncorked the E63 unlike ever before: 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque come spewing out of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine in E63 S trim.

Those barmy figures translate to 3.3-second 0-60-mph times courtesy of rapid shifts from its nine-speed multiclutch automatic transmission. Top speed? An autobahn-appropriate 186 mph. The latest generation of the hero sedan comes in 4Matic all-wheel-drive form only, but it comes with a drift-mode function that enables it to act as a rear-drive car, skipping the infinitely variable electromechanical clutches driving the front wheels altogether. And yes, the wagon is coming, too. All this fun comes at a base price of $105,395.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63

On Sale: Early 2018; Base Price: $67,000 (est)

Technically a crossover, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 is in reality the closest you can get to a C63 AMG wagon in America. Like the C63, the GLC63 V-8 offers a choice of two tunes. The base GLC63 makes 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque; the GLC63 S gets 503 hp and 516 lb-ft. The result is a “crossover” that hits 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.9 seconds (or 3.7 seconds for the GLC63 S). For the exceedingly style-conscious, you can sacrifice a bunch of utility in return for a swoop-backed coupelike profile with the GLC63 Coupe—same big power, just a lot less cargo space and, let’s face it, an ungainly rear end.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 should start around $67,000.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

On Sale: Now / Base Price: $157,995

Like a mirror polish on an already razor-sharp knife, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R takes what was already great and focuses it to a molecule-wide edge. The proof? A Nordschleife lap time of 7 minutes, 10.9 seconds.

That might mean the $157,995 GT R is too sharp for some—for many, even. But for the few who want to taste life at the bleeding edge, AMG’s latest halo coupe is a front-row seat and a stylish one at that. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine’s 577 hp and 516 lb-ft enable 0-60-mph runs of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph. But it’s not sheer brawn that puts the GT R on the edge. It’s brains, too, with a unique nine-mode traction control system bred from motorsports, active underbody aerodynamics, and an adjustable suspension with adaptive damping.

2019 Mercedes-AMG Project One

When To Expect It: 2018

The Project One ups the racing-influenced road-car ante by promising Formula 1 engineering, which should produce aerodynamics even more advanced than is typical. And you’ve never seen a production drivetrain like this. The Project One features the 1.6-liter turbo V-6 hybrid setup that dominated grand-prix racing the past three seasons. The V-6 will make about 748 hp, augmented by electric motors, F1-style MGU-H and MGU-K units, and an 800-volt dual-battery pack with four times the capacity of the F1 batteries. Total output should exceed 1,000 hp, and various driving modes will include fully electric capability. The engine’s redline is a dizzying 11,000 rpm. AMG confirms an eight-speed transmission without a dual clutch. “Too heavy,” we were told. All-wheel-drive capability will be on tap, thanks to two 161-hp electric motors up front. Racing-style, ride-height-adjustable pushrod suspension is also notable. The $2,000,000-plus Project One should deliver a driving revelation to its fortunate few owners next year (275 cars and already sold out), following its reveal at fall’s Frankfurt auto show.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

On Sale: Late 2017; Base Price: $100,000 (est)

If you’ve always wanted a luxury sedan as relaxing as a day spa, you’ve got it: the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Its Energizing Comfort system claims to be a world first, combining the S-Class’s scent, climate, ambient lighting, massage, and audio functions to create a “well-being” machine. Six modes combine in an attempt to improve driver comfort and attention.

Not that you’ll need much help with either. Engines range from a 362-hp V-6 up to a 621-hp 6.0-liter V-12, and the 2018 S-Class features an active bump-anticipating suspension. On top of all of that, the latest S-Class gets an enhanced take on Mercedes’ near-autonomous driving functions, making the daily commute easier than ever. Price for the S-Class should start around $100,000.

2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet

On Sale: Early 2018 / Base Price: $300,000 (est)

Only 75 examples of the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet will hit U.S. streets, out of 300 to be sold worldwide. The limited production figures suit the S650’s Maybach moniker, as well as its roughly $300,000 price tag. This is a V-12-powered super-luxury cabriolet with 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. It even comes with its own custom luggage set and a signed certificate from Dieter Zetsche, boss of both Daimler and Mercedes-Benz. Just three colors are available in the U.S., and they are suitably custom shades of red, white, and blue. Each S650 gets a Maybach-exclusive front bumper design, chrome detailing, unique wheels, and a completely upgraded interior.

2017 Mini Countryman

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $26,950

Compared to the previous-generation Countryman, overall length grows 8.1 inches, and width is up by nearly an inch and a half. Interior space—particularly the back seat—receives the biggest benefit from the stretch, but it’s no conventional crossover as far as overall room under the roof. The 134-hp three-cylinder struggles, even with 162 lb-ft of torque. A fourth cylinder comes along with the Cooper S version, pushing output to 189 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive—All4 in Mini-speak—is available with either engine, but it’s like beating a dead horse when paired with the triple-cylinder. A 228-hp John Cooper Works version comes solely in All4 guise, bumping the price to nearly $40,000 from the Countryman’s $26,950 base price. The final model is a first for Mini: the plug-in Cooper SE Countryman All4 able to cover up to 24 miles on battery power alone. When the gas engine is disengaged, the SE Countryman can also operate in rear-wheel-drive mode. Just don’t think it’s a drift king. Certain models can be paired with a six-speed manual, and a six- or eight-speed automatic is available.

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

On Sale: Early 2018; Base Price: $22,000 (est)

The key word here is Cross, as in crossover SUV. It’s a global vehicle, launching in Europe in late 2017 and arriving in other regions including North America shortly after that. Power for U.S. models comes from a new direct-injected, 1.5-liter turbo four hitched to a CVT. Electronically controlled all-wheel drive is standard and includes a brake-actuated active yaw control. There’s even a three-point strut tower brace. (Maybe Mitsubishi is trying the win back the hearts of the old-school fans.) Styling is aggressive, with a distinctive front end and a unique rear design. LED brake lights integrate with the mandated third brake light to form a single bar of light across the tail. The general design theme continues inside, with a thin infotainment display. Available technology includes a head-up display and a touchpad controller plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Pricing should start around $22,000. Mitsubishi claims the Eclipse Cross carries the best of both worlds—a coupelike profile that doesn’t spoil luggage space. We will see.

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

On Sale: Now; Base Price:$22,380

The new Rogue Sport compact SUV is basically a rebadged Euro-market Qashqai that Nissan has brought over to take on the likes of the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 in the U.S. The mini-me Rogue Sport starts at $22,380, and all models feature a 141-hp inline-four paired with a CVT. All-wheel drive is optional for an additional $1,350. Front-wheel-drive models are EPA rated at 25/32 mpg city/highway. (AWD drops numbers to 24/30 mpg.) A loaded Rogue Sport SV with all the factory extras cracks $31,000. We’ve driven the pint-sized Nissan, and it’s both good looking and well built, if a touch boring and underpowered. Auto braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure mitigation are all available. We’re surprised by the lack of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a single USB port. The back seat takes a 4.5-inch hit compared to the larger “full-size” Rogue. Cargo space also loses 9.1 cubic feet to become 22.9 in all. The Roque Sport is built in Kyushu, Japan, and is on sale now.

2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster

On Sale: Sold out; Base Price: $2,400,000

Horacio Pagani’s mania for details takes on a lurid form in this drop-top version of the Huayra, the closed-roof car named after the Andean god of wind. Finally living up to its name, the $2,400,000 Huayra Roadster achieves specs seemingly incompatible with its wind-in-the-hair layout. For starters, the model is 176 pounds lighter than the coupe and 52 percent stiffer—yes, you read that correctly. Weight savings are gained from various trimmings throughout, most notably a lighter carbon-fiber tub that helps it achieve a low dry weight of 2,822 pounds. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 produces 754 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. As with the coupe, an Xtrac seven-speed automated manual diverts power to the rear wheels as four active aero flaps optimize downforce. Cornering g-forces are said to be a staggering 1.8 g. Only 100 Huayra Roadsters will be built, all of which are already spoken for.

2020 Porsche 911

When To Expect It: Sometime in 2019

In 2019 Porsche will launch the eighth installment of the 911, also known as the 992. The next-gen 911s will use turbocharged flat-sixes, including the GT3. We expect the 992 Carrera and Carrera S to receive modest power increases from today’s 370- and 420-hp twin-turbo engines. A long-speculated hybrid version is dead—for now, anyway—after Porsche concluded it wouldn’t match the 911’s ethos. Built on the new MSB modular platform, the 992 doesn’t get much larger than today’s 911, but it should be a bit wider and feature a marginally longer wheelbase and better-than-ever aerodynamics, including a larger active rear spoiler. The car’s appearance is hardly a polarizing change: The hood is longer and features creases, the rear haunches are wider and more aggressive, and the rear end recalls the treatment seen on the Mission E concept. It could well turn out to be the best-looking 911 in years.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3, GT3 RS, GT2 RS

On Sale: Now (GT3) / Spring 2018 (GT3 RS, GT2 RS); Base Price: $144,650 (GT3) / $180,000 (GT3 RS est) / $294,250 (GT2 RS)

The new GT3 (pictured) seems not all that different from the old—until you look deeper. Refinements and improvements add up to a radically different vehicle. There’s more downforce, thanks to underbody work and a revised wing, and there’s more power from a new 500-hp, 339-lb-ft 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which shares its block with the company’s GT racing engines and screams to 9,000 rpm. Rather than the seven-speed found in other 911s, the manual transmission is a six-speed, with only sixth being an overdrive gear. The manual version takes 3.8 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph, but the PDK needs just 3.2. Considering the same basic engine is intended for the factory’s endurance race cars, there should be no reliability issues for dedicated track rats. Orders are open now, with the first U.S. cars to be delivered this fall. Base price is $144,650.

Meanwhile, the new GT3 RS is in the works. We expect it to come with only the dual-clutch PDK gearbox and to feature different front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and modified hood vents. The 4.0-liter engine will likely be upgraded further, with power somewhere in the neighborhood of 525 hp. The car will likely be revealed next spring, possibly as a 2019 model.

As for the new 911 GT2 RS, brace yourself: Revealed officially at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and scheduled to hit the streets in spring 2018, the fastest, baddest 911 on the block features a twin-turbo, water-injected (for intake cooling) flat-six and rear-wheel drive with off-the-map output. Horsepower measures 700, alongside 553 lb-ft of torque from the 3.8-liter unit. With a titanium exhaust and other lightweight parts including plenty of carbon fiber—an optional Weissach package trims another 66 pounds from the base 3,241-pound curb weight—the seven-speed PDK-only car accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and to 125 mph in about 9.0 seconds. Top speed is 211 mph. The GT2 RS is low, wide, and aggressive, sporting carbon aero bits and motorsports-derived hardware. It promises to handle well, too, with aggressive spring and damper rates, along with rear-wheel steering as found in the GT3s.

2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

On Sale: Late 2017; Base Price: $97,250

For Porsche fans, this is a big one. We’ve been clamoring for a wagon variant of the Panamera since day one, and it looks like Porsche took notice. The new Panamera Sport Turismo is the brand’s first true five-door wagon, and it’s a handsome one.

Settle for the regular, no-frills $97,250 car, and power comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 pushing 330 hp. Spend $105,050 for the E-Hybrid model, and a combined output of 462 hp is on tap from the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 and electric motors. Spending $110,250 will net you the 4S with 440 hp from the 2.9-liter, and dropping $155,050 on the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo will net you a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with 550 hp.

The wonderful Porsche Panamera Sport Turbo should be available at the end of this year.

2019 Range Rover Evoque

When To Expect It: Sometime in 2019

We’re expecting to see a larger version of Range Rover’s popular cute ute, the Evoque, for the 2019 model year. Based on Jaguar’s F-Pace midsize SUV, the new, upsized Evoque (possibly called Evoque Plus) will boast three rows of seating, a longer wheelbase, and an emphasis on urban driving comfort and practicality versus the upmarket (and more expensive) Range Rover Sport.

The Evoque Plus will be yet another expansion to the Land Rover brand, the basic Evoque having been refreshed last year and a convertible variant added. The Evoque Plus is likely to feature the full spectrum of JLR engines, including the small turbocharged four-cylinder gas and diesel powertrains, as well as a six-cylinder gasoline offering in the top-tier trim level. Will the three-row Evoque play nicely with the downmarket three-row Land Rover Discovery? We’d guess that the Evoque’s slightly higher price, more stylish aesthetic, and upscale Range Rover badging will ensure that there’s enough differentiation between the two JLR SUVs—unless there isn’t.

2018 Range Rover Velar

On Sale: Late 2017; Base Price: $50,895

In this era of niche-splitting automobiles comes a sportier addition to the Range Rover line: the Velar. With a coupelike roof profile, blacked-out D-pillars, a wrap-around nose treatment, and a more luxurious interior than contemporary Range Rover offerings, the Velar hopes to entice those looking for the new hotness in the midsize SUV market. Powertrains include a 180-hp diesel-powered I-4, a 247-hp 2.0-liter gas-powered I-4, and a 380-hp supercharged 3.0-liter gasoline V-6. Each will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Big weight savings comes from the Velar’s aluminum-intensive construction, and a drag coefficient of just 0.32 Cd is the lowest of any production Range Rover. The Velar sits underneath the Range Rover Sport in the company lineup.

Pricing will start at $50,895 and run to $90,295 for the First Edition top-spec trim, of which just 500 will be offered. Range Rover expects to sell 60,000-80,000 Velars per year globally. The Velar hits U.S. showrooms later this year.

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

When To Expect It: Sometime in 2018

It’s a sign of the times (some would say of the coming apocalypse) that even the world’s most exclusive automakers are deciding to develop SUVs or, in the case of Rolls-Royce, a “high-riding vehicle” (HRV?). Due to arrive roughly a year after the Phantom, the Cullinan will not only be underpinned by the brand’s new aluminum space-frame architecture and air suspension that will keep its ride soft and smooth on the road, but also with settings that should allow for some off-road adventuring. It will also most assuredly be powered by a version of the brand’s updated, twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V-12 mated to an eight-speed automatic. Spy photos have shown a silhouette that has more traditional SUV proportions, and indeed our illustration of the Cullinan reflects a roofline that should maximize rear headroom—all the better to fit kaffiyehs and Sunday-best hats. Expect a similar level of opulence to the Phantom inside, and given the extra cargo room an SUV offers, the bespoke luggage sets, tea services, and falconry gear will be much easier to access. Prices to start north of $400,000.

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom

On Sale: Late 2017; Base Price: $450,000 (est)

Seven was good, but eight is shaping up to be great. The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is the embodiment of the modern era Rolls. The brand is coming into its own under the stewardship of BMW, and the car is poised to burnish its rep as the best in the world. Although not revolutionary in exterior design over the VII, the new Phantom retains the car’s grand and stately appearance but in a much sleeker, more elegant package. Some of the Phantom is cutting edge, such as its all-new aluminum space-frame chassis. Some is familiar, such as the reworked version of the brand’s signature 6.75-liter V-12, which is now a twin-turbo for good measure—a mill that’s designed to deftly usher its occupants along on a plush, magic carpet ride. Big updates were made inside as well that further ratchet up the elegance, none bigger than the “gallery,” its wow-factor dash layout. Prices should begin around an estimated $450,000.

2018 Subaru Ascent

On Sale: 2018; Base Price: $30,000 (est)

If the Ascent Concept (pictured) shown at the 2017 New York auto show is any indicator, Subaru’s second attempt at a three-row SUV will be much better than its first effort, the Tribeca. Details on the production model, which will keep the Ascent moniker, are scant, but Subaru has said it will become available in 2018, so expect a debut early in the 2017-’18 auto show season, possibly on the Japanese automaker’s home turf in October at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Exterior changes for production should be minimal, but the interior will likely be more conventional. Although most of the center screen should remain, don’t hold out hope for the digital window switches or glowing HVAC vents. Power for the 198.8-inch-long concept comes from a new 2.4-liter turbo flat-four that should meet or exceed the output of Subaru’s existing 3.6-liter flat-six, which is good for 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque in the Legacy and Outback, and distribution duties will likely fall to the automaker’s CVT.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $22,570

Subaru is not an automaker that’s big on auto show stunts, which helps explain why the second-generation Crosstrek rolled out to levels of fanfare typically reserved for new colors and interior trims. Based on the fifth-generation Impreza, the 2018 Crosstrek is slightly bigger than its predecessor, looks much like its sibling—it probably wouldn’t even be insulted if you called it a lifted Impreza wagon—and starts at $22,570.

Despite the new platform, the only significant change under the hood is the addition of a sixth gear to the manual gearbox. The 2.0-liter flat-four remains the only engine, though power increases by 4 hp to 152. (Torque remains unchanged at 145 lb-ft.) Those who don’t want to row their own gears can opt for the CVT, which is unchanged for 2018 save for the addition of X-Mode for lower trims.

All 2018 Crosstreks come with a 6.5-inch multimedia screen and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2018 Subaru WRX, STI, STI Type RA

On Sale: Now (WRX, STI) / Early 2018 (STI Type RA); Base Price: $27,855 (WRX) / $36,955 (STI) / $41,000 (STI Type RA est)

The WRX and STI might not generate the same excitement as when they were untouchable cult-status imports, but they still hold massive appeal to people who love to drive. The 2018 models on sale now include updated front fascias, revised front structures for better impact performance, retuned suspensions and steering, a slicker six-speed manual transmission and smoother clutch takeup, and larger infotainment screens. The STI gets bigger brakes, and an optional Performance package is available for the WRX Premium. Improved Recaro seats are available, and the STI benefits from a revised Driver Controlled Center Differential system, which now uses a fully electronic limited-slip differential. Adjustments between front- and rear-drive percentages are allegedly smoother and more refined, which should make sideways driving more controllable. STIs also feature 19-inch wheels for the first time. The WRX continues to use its 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer-four, which produces 268 hp and 258 lb-ft, while the STI carries on with its 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer-four, which is good for 305 hp and 290 lb ft. Interiors are upgraded as well, and Subaru promises quieter cabins. The WRX starts at $27,855 and the STI at $36,955.

Or you could get moving on one of the 500 STI Type RA (for Record Attempt) editions, on sale in early 2018. This model drops some weight by binning the spare tire and using a carbon roof and wing, and BBS wheels. It also gets revised suspension with Bilstein dampers, a shorter third-gear ratio, short-throw shifter, and an extra 5 hp. There’s also a front underbody spoiler, a suede steering wheel, red exterior and interior trim and accents, unique badging, and a numbered plaque on the center console. Prices for the RA should start at an estimated $41,000.

2019 Toyota Supra

When To Expect It: Not before mid-2018

These days, Toyota isn’t an automaker that gets much credit for building cars that are fun to drive. Yes, it codeveloped the spritely Toyota 86 (aka Scion FR-S, Subaru BRZ), a car that has won many Automobile staffers’ hearts despite its relatively low-torque engine. But by and large things at the Japanese brand are relatively stale compared to the mid-1990s when it sold the mid-engined MR2 sports car, the Celica All-Trac Turbo rally-inspired coupe, and the top-tier Supra Turbo.

Ah, yes, the Supra. Toyota has finally decided to revive its long-dormant sports car nameplate, and similar to the 86’s Subaru partnership, Toyota has codeveloped its new coupe with BMW, which will build its convertible Z4 on the same platform.

Unfortunately, both brands have done a keen job of preventing information leaks, so we still know precious little about the new Supra’s underpinnings. Our current best guesses have the car pegged as a rear-wheel-drive coupe, with power coming from a BMW-sourced turbocharged inline-six. (The last-generation Supra also used a straight-six in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions.) Purists would love to see a six- or seven-speed manual gear lever poking out of the center console, but the reality is we’re likely to be offered a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic exclusively. What about an even more powerful hybrid version? That could be one of Toyota’s big contributions to this partnership, and we wouldn’t rule it out.

A new Supra! The car Toyota enthusiasts have been waiting two decades for. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty, actually. Both Toyota and BMW are brands many enthusiasts feel have fallen from grace in the past decade or so, and even some of BMW’s more sporting M models are handicapped by excessive weight and a less-than-focused driving experience. And will the Supra come in at a price that working-class folks can afford? An expensive boulevard cruiser in wolf’s clothing likely won’t be enough for it to succeed.

We’ve seen plenty of images of the car during testing, and primetime might not be far away. We’d expect to get behind the wheel of a production version no sooner than mid-2018 with the first customer deliveries arriving toward the very end of next year.

2018 Toyota C-HR

On Sale: Now / Base Price: $23,385

With a name that stands for two seemingly conflicting ideas—Coupe-High Rider—the 2018 Toyota C-HR is the Japanese automaker’s foray into the world of subcompact crossovers. That world is growing larger all the time, with current competition that includes the Nissan Juke, Mazda CX-3, and Honda HR-V, but the C-HR’s busy, Voltronesque styling cues are clearly aimed at the equally funky-looking Juke.

The C-HR shares its platform with the fourth-gen Prius, and for now just a single powertrain will be available: a 2.0-liter inline-four that sends 144 hp and 139 lb-ft to the front wheels via CVT. Other markets will receive all-wheel-drive variants, but Toyota plans to sell just the front-driver in the U.S. market. In our drive we found the CH-R to be surprisingly entertaining from a handling perspective, but the pedestrian powertrain left us a little cold.

2018 Toyota Camry

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $24,380 (est)

For the 2018 model year, Toyota introduces the eighth variant of its Camry, a stalwart of the midsize sedan segment. The Camry has been criticized in the past rather strongly for its bland styling and driving dynamics, and the newest version takes aim at many of those issues. The new car looks more aggressive, and it also drives more aggressively as well, thanks in part to its new double-A-arm rear suspension and a lower center of gravity.

The same front-engine, front-drive layout remains—par for the course in this segment—while a new eight-speed transmission is paired to either a 206-hp 2.5-liter inline-four or a 301-hp 3.5-liter V-6. A hybrid version is also available with a CVT, good for an EPA-estimated 51/53 mpg city/highway. The cheapest of the 2018 Camry’s 10 trim levels, the four-cylinder L version, starts at $24,380.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

On Sale: 2018; Base Price: $35,000 (est)

If you like the general idea of the Volkswagen Passat but feel like it could use a bit more pizzaz, Volkswagen is about to have you covered with the 2019 Arteon—a stylish, solid, and smooth near-premium offering. As the brand’s second four-dour coupe, the MBQ platform-based Arteon will replace the aging CC with a bigger footprint, more headroom, and likely more powerful engines. One of those should be a 2.0-liter turbo-four good for 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It, like other U.S.-spec engines, will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. (European models will receive a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.) On certain trims 4Motion all-wheel drive will be available. Other key features include Volkswagen’s new 9.2-inch screen, Digital Cockpit gauge cluster, and a drive-mode selector for the suspension, steering, throttle, and transmission. More details will become available as the Arteon’s U.S. launch, which will occur sometime in 2018, approaches. We expect it to carry a base price of around $35,000, a similar price point to the outgoing CC.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

On Sale: Fall 2017; Base Price: $26,000 (est)

Along with the all-new Atlas, Volkswagen is also using 2018 to launch the all-new second-generation Tiguan. Although VW will manufacture it in two wheelbase lengths, the U.S. will only get the long-wheelbase variant of the MQB-based compact crossover, which gains 4.4 inches of wheelbase and 10.7 inches of length over the outgoing model. This extra space enabled Volkswagen to shoehorn a pair of compact third-row seats into the larger cargo area, increasing the Tiguan’s appeal as a family vehicle. Under the hood is a new 2.0-liter turbo-four that uses a modified version of the traditional Miller combustion cycle that boasts a shorter intake phase and a longer expansion phase. Mated to an eight-speed automatic, the new engine is 8 percent more efficient than the 1.8-liter turbo-four it replaces while making an extra 14 hp and 35 lb-ft for a total of 184 and 221, respectively. Prices should start at around $26,000.

2018 Volvo V90, V90 Cross Country

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $50,945 (V90) / $56,295 (Cross Country)

Thor’s hammer headlights? Check. Volvo oval grille? Check. Transversely mounted four-cylinder engine? Check. The top-of-the-line 90-series Swedish station wagon is available with a T5 turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that produces 250 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque with FWD. The T6 turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine offers 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque with AWD. A T8 turbocharged and supercharged inline-four delivers 400 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque with AWD. The V90 Cross Country rides slightly higher and offers more clearance over the V90, and it is apparently excellent for drifting on frozen lakes and tundra. It offers a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged I-4 with 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque and AWD. All engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The roomy cabin seats five, sports a panoramic moonroof, and offers a respectable 53.9 cubic feet of cargo space. Sounds perfect for those icy trips to Ikea. The V90’s base price is $50,945, and the Cross Country’s is $56,295. Both are available now.

2018 Volvo XC60

On Sale: Now; Base Price: $42,495

The all-new XC60 midsize SUV gets even better for 2018 by ditching the five-cylinder engine for a four-banger. The T5 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 250 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque with AWD. The T6 turbo- and supercharged 2.0-liter engine offers 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque with AWD. A T8 twin-engine electric plug-in hybrid delivers 400 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque with eAWD. The Drive-E hybrid can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in a respectable 5.3 seconds. All engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Inside there are goodies such as reclaimed driftwood on the dash, a handstitched leather interior, and a stellar standard panoramic moonroof. Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which uses steer assist to avoid head-on collisions, makes its debut on the XC60. The small wagon is also packed full of optional tech, and it can tow up to 3,500 pounds. The all-new XC60 will get souped-up Polestar versions in addition to the Drive-E powertrains. The XC60 is available now for a base price of $42,495.