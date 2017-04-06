Near-Production Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing

After months of radio silence, the production Tesla Model 3 appears to be taking shape. A seemingly production-spec Model 3 was spied out for testing on public streets with a BMW 3 Series ahead of its market availability next year.

No surprises here – the Model 3 looks right on par with the design previewed by the Model 3 concept from last year. It more-or-less looks like a shrunken Model S, wearing the same grille-less front fascia, rounded rear end, and smooth chrome accents found on the rest of the Tesla lineup.

Through the driver’s side window, we catch a glimpse of the dashboard and center stack as well. It appears the Model 3 will arrive without a gauge cluster, instead putting all essential controls and infotainment on the center screen. The horizontal configuration of the screen is a notable departure from the vertical orientation in the Model S and Model X.

Official powertrain figures are still a mystery, but if Tesla is to be believed, the Model 3 will come with a minimum range of 215 miles, but higher trim levels could push this up to over 300 miles. An all-wheel-drive “D” variant should arrive later, including the popular “Ludicrous” driving mode.