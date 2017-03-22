Mystery Ferrari Spied in Sweden with 458 and 488 Elements May Be the Dino

A mystery Ferrari bearing elements from both the 458 and 488 GTB was spied recently during cold-weather testing in Sweden, a possible sign that the long-rumored return of the Dino may be upon us.

Up front, the hood and headlights appear to be taken directly from the 458. However, the taped-up bumper features a solid center element absent on the 458 and 488 alike.

Move over to the side, and you’ll first notice the 488-sourced wheels before your eye is caught by the large intake in the quarter panel, which is unique to this car. The 458 doesn’t have a quarter panel intake period, while the size and position of the 488’s is completely different.

Around the back, the car also looks much like a 458 save for the lower fascia and exhaust configuration. Instead of the 458’s center-mounted tri-tip exhaust, this car features a more conventional dual exhaust. The design also appears to be more aggressive, with snow finding some space to pile up, though it’s also possible that the bumper is simply unfinished and not ready for primetime.

According to our spy photographer, the car didn’t sound like it had V-8 power, further increasing the likelihood that this is the Dino, which has been rumored to receive V-6 power. Alfa Romeo’s 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6, which was designed by Ferrari and is closely related to the F154 V-8 used in the 488, California T, and GTC4Lusso, is one potential candidate. The mill has both the output (505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque in the Giulia Quadrifoglio) and sound (courtesy of its 90-degree configuration) necessary for duty in a prancing horse.

The Dino is also said to be shorter and slightly narrower than the 488, but it’s impossible to determine this car’s size given the lack of a frame of reference.

Reusing existing hardware is one way to get the price down to the Dino’s rumored $200,000 range, while repurposing the 458’s design helps maintain the 488’s exclusivity, though 458 owners might gripe given the potential impact on resale values due to the resemblance.

Given the fairly light camouflage on this car, it may be just about ready for its auto show closeup. A debut of the Dino, or whatever this Ferrari happens to be, in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show or in November at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show is not out of the realm of possibility.