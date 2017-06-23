The Muscle Cars on Display at the 2017 Inline Tube Open House

Forget the birds, bees, and flowers. The surest signs that spring has come to Detroit are pothole-patching crews descending on the asphalt like ants on a jelly sandwich, immediate complaints about the Tigers’ deficient bullpen, and Inline Tube throwing open its doors to help kick off the car show season. For the latest gathering, Mother Nature decided to cooperate for a change, showering participants with wall- to-wall sunshine, which drew the biggest crowed we’ve ever seen at the open house.

It has been about 22 years since brothers John and James Kryta founded Inline Tube. Frustrated at the lack of suitable replacement brake lines for their restoration projects, they started bending their own, and a business was born. The company’s range of tubing components and countless other restoration parts expands continuously as John and James seek out and fill product holes to make resto work easier and more authentic.

Today they are pushing nearly 30,000 part numbers, and when they are not developing new parts, they are working on their own cars. In fact, John drove to the show in a GTO that he recently built for Pure Stock drag racing, while James brought one of his Olds 4-4-2s. These guys love their 1968-1972 A-Bodies.

“We are the same enthusiasts we develop parts for,” says John. “We’re always looking to make our cars just that much better, and we know that’s what our customers are looking for.”

Potholes and lousy closing pitchers may be perennial parts of life in Detroit, but the annual gathering at Inline Tube makes it all a little more bearable — and fun.