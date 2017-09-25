Multicolored Missoni-Inspired Fiat 500C Snags $59,000 for Charity

Garage Italia Customs created another rolling work of art—this time with a Fiat 500C inspired by the Missoni fashion brand that is known for its zigzag patterns and knitwear.

The funky Fiat with a bright red folding top sold for about $59,000 at a charity auction organized by amfAR during fashion week in Milan, Italy.

A base 500c will set you back $16,500, but the rainbow of colors to choose from will probably cost you a bit more. The psychedelic 500C has a peppy 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine offers 101 horsepower and 98 lb-ft of torque. You won’t win any races but you’ll look pretty stylish getting there.

Creative director Angela Missoni was the guest of honor at the amfAR charity event, which is now in its ninth year and has raised over 12 million dollars for research and cure of AIDS.

Lapo Elkman’s Garage Italia Customs reinterpreted the Fiat 500C with a brightly colored horizontal stripe painting and a matching interior using leather and frock patterns from Missoni for the seats.

The kaleidoscopic Fiat 500C Missoni is just one of the latest inspired vehicles by the Milan-based custom house.

Its maestros create one-of-a-kind rides that are tailored for its clients from “Star Wars” inspired rides to a black and white piano keyed “Grandissimo” Jeep seen here.

Crazy, fun, and perfect for enthusiasts who like to stand from the crowd. Way out.