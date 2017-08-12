The Mullin to Bring Six Bugatti, Leon, and Delage Classic Cars to Monterey Week

The Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, CA is a fantastic place to visit if you’re a gearhead. Specializing in French classics (many of a very esoteric variety), The Mullin is simply put, the finest museum of its kind in the U.S. If by chance, you’re attending Monterey Car Week this year, you can see six vehicles from the collection, owned by Peter Mullin, over the course of the week.

Better yet, four of these cars will be driven on track at the 2017 Monterey Rolex Motorsports Reunion, held at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. Peter Mullin himself will be driving a 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Competition Roadster on-track, the car having already won a best-in-class award at The Quail in previous years. Derek Hill, son of Formula 1 world champion Phil Hill, will be driving a 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix – the 12th of 40 such cars built – at the Motorsports Reunion. The Type 51 will also be displayed at The Quail when it’s not busy on the track.

Peter Mullin’s son Tim will take the helm of a 1946 Delage D6 Grand Prix, which finished on the podium at both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Spa in 1949. Just five Delage D6 Grand Prix cars were built. Also being driven at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca is a 1950 Talbot-Lago T26C Grand Prix, with race driver Hans Hugenholtz Jr. at the wheel.

Mullin also has two very rare cars being shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance: a 1905 Leon Bolle (which had a top speed of somewhere around 30 mph in its racing days) and a 1951 Bugatti 101C which is the second of seven ever built and the only 101C to be equipped with a supercharger.

We’re glad to see these rare cars coming out to play during Monterey Car Week and look forward to seeing all of them actually fired up and running – be it at the race track, or just trundling onto the 18th fairway at the majestic Pebble Beach Golf Course. Be sure to stay tuned to Automobile for all your Monterey Car Week coverage.