McLaren Announces Debut of P1 Replacement in Dubai

Confirmed at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show, McLaren has announced that the British firm will digitally debut the next Ultimate Series car this coming December 10.

The replacement for the brilliant McLaren P1 hasn’t been gestating for too long, however, the way the P1 entered and changed the automotive world meant a reprisal was all but assured.

According to McLaren, the newest Ultimate Series car “will be the ultimate track-concentrated McLaren.”

Unlike other McLarens, however, the firm’s ideology of a daily driver super and hypercar will be sacrificed “to give the most intensive driver experience around a circuit.” Which makes us think the next Ultimate Series will take more inspiration from the non-road legal P1 GTR than the “standard” P1.

The upcoming Ultimate Series will also be joined with a second model, internally code-named BP23, which like McLaren’s F1, will have three-abreast seating, giving the driver un-paralleled visibility, and control over the McLaren’s inputs.

Nevertheless, this won’t be a track-bred attack dog, rather taking more inspiration of another British marque, Aston Martin, and creating the ultimate grand tourer.

McLaren also used the Middle Eastern auto show to introduce the latest bespoke MSO 720S.

Built as a commission for someone in Dubai, the MSO 720S is finished in satin Zenith-black paintwork, and gold-colored wheels and interior components to give the McLaren a very Bruce Wayne-vibe.

However, it’s what’s on the supercar’s wing and under its engine lid that truly sets this particular 720S apart from the average supercar.

McLaren announced that, like the McLaren F1, this special 720S’s engine compartment was finished with a 24-carat gold heat-shield.

To further the specialness of this MSO build, the owner commissioned McLaren to inscribe the 720S’s wing with a quote by McLaren’s founder, Bruce McLaren, in gold-colored Arabic lettering designed to “echo the Dubai city skyline.”

The quote itself reads, “Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone.”

The company stated that the personalization on the rear wing alone took over 30 hours to complete and the company had to hand-paint the lettering and stylization.

Andreas Bareis, McLaren managing director, stated in a release, “The quote from Bruce McLaren rings true not only of the history of McLaren, but also the achievements of the UAE and the Gulf states over the last four decades. The UAE and the region are very important to McLaren, not only in terms of our client base, but also because of the support from our shareholders. This car pays tribute to that.”