Move Over Ford Raptor, the F-250 MegaRaptor Wants to Play

Off-road fanatics have long told stories of the dynamism of the Ford F-150 Raptor. Between its massive tires, off-road race-spec suspension, and — at least in the latest version — its hugely competent 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 engine, it is the very definition of off-road capability. However, there are those that want more. More power, more ground clearance, more bragging rights, and that’s where F250R.com’s MegaRaptor comes into play.

Based in Tucson, Arizona, F250R specializes in turning your average, workman F-250s into desert and rock crawling behemoths. And with a name like MegaRaptor, you know things aren’t going to be standard in any way.

Starting off with a stock F-250 with a 6.7-liter Powerstroke diesel equipped truck; F250R goes about changing quite a few things. First out are the truck’s front and rear fenders for flared units that are able to house the massive 46-inch Michelin XZLs (395/85/R20) and MRAP-sourced (a military anti-land mine vehicle) aluminum wheels.

To fit these new wheels, in addition to the new flared fenders, and trimmed wheel wells, the company swaps the standard 8-lug pattern hubs for a 10-lug that corresponds to the military pattern.

The MegaRaptor also receives a new front fascia that resembles the one on the 2017 Ford Raptor. However, to open and expose the engine bay, the hood operates on a clamshell-hinge opening forward. It also receives a set of Bilstein 5100 shocks; front matched coilovers, multipack rear leaf springs, and a 4-inch lift.

As far as options go, F250R will sell you a set of new leather seats, 4:88 rear gears, a cold air intake, front and rear steel bumpers with integrated lights, a rear bed spare tire carrier, Amp Research electric steps, rock rings for the wheels, and a handful of headlight and off-road light options. To complete the package, an exhaust system that supposedly adds 140 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque — but remains 50-state compliant is included.

Pricing starts at $28,000 without the donor vehicle. A stripper model F-250 starts at $32,535, meaning without any options on either the truck or the kit, you’re looking at a $60,535 rig. Start adding some of the options from both Ford and F250R and you could easily eclipse $70,000-80,000.