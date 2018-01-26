Motorsports Blowout: Must-Have Gear for Racing Enthusiasts

Whether you’re on the grid, working in the pits, spectating from the stands, or camped out at home in front of the TV, you need the right stuff to quench your motorsports appetite. From helmets to coolers, we’ve compiled a list of killer gear to get you started.

Alpinestars Suits

$550 and up, alpinestars.com

For weekend warriors or holders of an FIA Super License, Alpinestars has the requisite race-day apparel. For the casual racer, the Delta suit ($550), pictured, is a perfect starting point, with the GP Race suit ($700) and GP Tech suit ($1,750) fitting the bill as you require more protection. For crew members, keep your hands safe and grippy

during pit stops with the new Tech M glove ($150).

Racing Radio Kits

$1,545, racingradios.com

If you participate in events that require communication with your crew, you’ll need a race radio setup. The experts at racingradios.com have complete plug-and-play kits for all requirements and price points. For the endurance racer, the Long Track System ($1,545 base) is perfect. For fans in the stands, the Uniden BC75XLT with RR headset ($175) keeps you apprised of the race chatter.

Stilo ST5 GT Carbon Helmet

$1,915 and up, stilo-usa.com

Safety takes priority over aesthetics when it comes to racing helmets. With the Stilo ST5 GT Carbon, you don’t have to choose one or the other, thanks to full carbon-fiber construction and sleek, purposeful design. Indeed, it’s not just another pretty face. Each ST5 is Snell SA-2015 certified with available hookups for ventilation, hydration,

and radio.

Montblanc TimeWalker

Chronograph Rally Timer $40,000, montblanc.com

For a watch you can use as a laptimer in the pits and turn around and wear to a nice dinner, check out the Montblanc Timewalker Rally Timer. Designed as a throwback to the popular Minerva dash timers from years ago, the manual-wind Rally Timer offers three different configurations: Wear it on your wrist, use the integrated case stand as a desk clock, or mount it in your race car. We know, we know—it costs a fortune. But we never stop dreaming.

AiM Solo GPS Lap Timer

$699, aim-sportline.com

The AiM Solo is a top option for drivers and teams that need honest info. With automatic GPS lap-time recording, configurable pages, preloaded circuit layouts, and custom scenarios, the Solo is about as good as it gets for amateur data collection.

Scale Models

$40 and up, pasteiners.com

If you still haven’t gotten your fill of the new Ford GT, check out Maisto’s new Special Edition 2017 Ford GT 1/18 diecast model ($40), available in a range of colors. If you’re a fan of the Bow Tie, make sure you put an order in for the Autoart Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 1/18 ($130) in Plain White.

Fernando Alonso 2017 Indy 500 Mini Bell Helmet Replica

$150, bellracing.com

Can’t make it to the track? Plunk this half-scale Bell helmet on your desk to inspire daydreams. Bell replicas are available in a wide variety of liveries, but we’re partial to this limited-edition (2,000 copies) Fernando Alonso 2017 Indy 500 lid.

How to Make Your Car Handle

$30, amazon.com

A standard reference point for nearly a half century, this is an excellent guide for those looking to slice a few more seconds off his or her time at the track. Some of the info sets are a touch dated, but for the essentials of car setup it remains an invaluable resource today.

Hot Wheels Entertainment Forza Motorsport Five-Car Set

$25, toysrus.com

Hot Wheels teamed up with the folks behind the Forza franchise to develop its newest Entertainment set. This five-car pack features castings of a Pagani Huayra, BMW 3.0 CSL, 2016 Ford GT race car, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and a Porsche 356 Speedster, allowing you to still have some car-related fun when the track is rained out.

Goal Zero Nomad 7

$100, goalzero.com

Aside from making car interiors miserably hot, the copious sunlight on race day can help you charge your phone. The GoalZero Nomad 7 solar-powered charger is our pick, with weatherproof construction and two USB chargeports for handheld 12-volt devices.

Helinox Chair Zero

$120, rei.com

You need somewhere to sit when you’re not driving on the track, but space is a commodity when your car is packed to the brim with race gear. The Helinox Chair Zero is a perfect solution. The low seat is collapsible into a small cylindrical shape and weighs just a pound, so it won’t get in the way of tires or a rolling jack.

Kiehl’s Sunscreen

$25 and up, kiehls.com

Maybe it’s just us, but we’re sick of ruining our helmet padding with thick, greasy sunscreen. For a light alternative, try Kiehl’s Facial Fuel UV Guard ($38), a low-viscosity lotion that absorbs quickly. For the rest of your body, pick up some Activated Sun Protector Spray Lotion ($25).

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler

$350, yeti.com

To keep your water bottles cool in the pits or your beer frosty in the infield, grab a Yeti Tundra 45. Yeti is a gold standard in the cooler space with extreme ruggedness and an uncanny ability to keep contents cold for extended periods of time. If this is too big/too small, check out yeti.com. There’s sure to be a perfect size for your needs.

Serengeti 4500 24 Hour Le Mans

$180, serengeti-eyewear.com

Pulling inspiration from France’s famed 24-hour race, the Serengeti 4500 24H Le Mans is a stylish way to shield your eyes on the circuit or in the stands. Along with lightweight construction and polarized lenses available in three colors, each pair comes adorned with special “24H” badges.

Video Games

$60, various retailers

The past year was a great one for racing-game junkies. No matter the system or preference, software developers were hard at work, churning out Forza Motorsport 7, (Xbox One, PC) Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4), Project Cars 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC), and F1 2017 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac).

Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer Sparco P310 Competition Mod

$649, thrustmaster.com

Once you pick your game, give Thrustmaster a look. The racing peripheral maker is a great option in realistic racing wheel design, and it just released a new setup for the Xbox One and PC crowds. The new Sparco P310 is a faithful recreation of the real thing, and it comes with a pedal set and TS-XW servo. Not a Sparco fan? The TS-XW is compatible with other branded wheels from Thrustmaster.